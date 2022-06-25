ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Why Hartford’s first food truck park is delayed and to open later than expected this summer

By Kenneth R. Gosselin, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LhEOH_0gMT4G0B00
A wooden pergola, under construction last week, will be the central focal point of Hartford's first food truck park. The park, on Farmington Avenue, will open later than first expected. Co-developer Rebeca Quach is seen second from left. Hartford Courant/TNS

Quan and Rebeca Quach knew their plans for the first food truck park in Hartford was moving into new development territory for the city, so it would take some time.

“So, I completely understand that,” Rebeca Quach said. “Did I expect it to take this long? No.”

The couple had hoped to open Westside Square, at the corner of Farmington and Girard avenues in the city’s West End, by the end of May, but the opening has now been pushed back to early July.

Rebeca Quach attributed the delays to a combination of the couple not knowing all the ins and outs of dealing with multiple city departments on a project for which there were no existing zoning regulations and slow responses from city departments to their questions during construction.

“It definitely all isn’t on the city,” Rebeca Quach said. “It really isn’t. But when you’re waiting a day, two days for answers, that is a long time in the construction world.”

I. Charles Mathews, the city’s director of development services, said the city has “bent over backwards” to work with the Quaches on the project.

Mathews said the city is certainly supportive of creative projects like the food truck park, but there were challenges. There were not yet zoning regulations for such a project, and changes were made midway through the project, Mathews said.

Mathews said he understands contractors, developers and others may expect a turnaround of 24 hours or less, but the expectation isn’t reasonable given the department’s personnel and resources.

The department strives to meet all the needs of residents, small businesses and contractors, but often projects must be sequenced “so maybe we won’t reach you on Monday, but we will reach you on Wednesday, not because we’re not working but there are hundreds of other people before you,” he said.

On Tuesday, a meeting of three city departments — licenses & inspections, planning & zoning and health & human services — drew up a list of remaining issues.

Plans for the food truck park include a central pergola, a stage and seating for dozens of people on huge wooden wire spools. The planning for the park started a year ago, and Quan Quach is heading up the construction using repurposed materials.

The park will accommodate up to four trucks at a time in a rotation similar to GastroPark, the West Hartford food truck park. The park will be open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.

The uncertainty surrounding the opening date for the Quaches’ project was further complicated recently when the owner of property where Westside Square is being built agreed to sell the land to the city. The owner had a long-running lawsuit with city over developing the property.

“The phone keeps ringing,” Rebeca Quach said. “Everyone keeps sending messages: ‘Are you guys even going to open anymore now that the city has the lot?’ We are opening this season, that I do know.”

The city has targeted the property for mixed-use redevelopment but has not disclosed any potential timelines.

“Hopefully, [the city] will work with us going forward next year,” Rebeca Quach said. “It’s the perfect location for this. It’s a busy street.”

The Quaches now have a month-to-month lease.

Rebeca Quach said she regrets Westside wasn’t ready for Sunday’s DominGO! celebration held on Farmington Avenue. The “Open Streets” celebration — Domingo is the Spanish word for Sunday — blocks off different streets to vehicles on three Sundays this summer to promote community interaction.

The Quaches had to cancel food trucks and a band that was set to play.

“We will miss that one, but we ourselves — our family will be here,” Rebeca Quach said. “We’ll all be supporting it.”

Contact Kenneth R. Gosselin at kgosselin@courant.com .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

One of New Haven’s biggest intersections opened on Monday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A crowd of politicians and other city and state officials crossed Martin Luther King Boulevard at Orange Street Monday morning. Why did they cross the road? To prove that you can now get to the other side. The area that has been a highway connector for decades used to be […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Metro-North announces expansion of service in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The President of MTA Metro-North Railroad Catherine Rinaldi announced that new train schedules will go into effect on Sunday, July 10 and the MTA will add additional trains systemwide. “As more riders return to the system, more trains return as well, Metro-North is adding trains at key times which allows […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Restaurants
Farmington, CT
Government
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Government
City
West Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Lifestyle
Farmington, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
Local
Connecticut Cars
Farmington, CT
Food & Drinks
Hartford, CT
Government
Hartford, CT
Cars
City
Farmington, CT
Local
Connecticut Restaurants
Farmington, CT
Cars
Hartford, CT
Food & Drinks
Register Citizen

New Haven recycling business appeals conditional permit approvals

NEW HAVEN — Murphy Road Recycling has filed an appeal of its limited coastal site plan and special permit approvals, while also claiming rules issued during the pandemic already had extended approval through at least 2035. The company, plus its owners, Airline Avenue Realty LLC, filed the two-pronged approach...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

DEEP: Six state parks close after reaching capacity

Six state parks have closed for the day after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Silver Sands State Park in Milford was the latest, closed at about 3:30 p.m. Millers Pond State Park in Haddam was shuttered to new visitors soon after 11:30 a.m., officials...
TORRINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Zoning Regulations#Trucks#Food Drink#Hartford Courant Tns Quan#Th
granbydrummer.com

Meet me at the Center

Please visit our website at granby-ct.gov/senior-services or check your Center Life Newsletter for a complete listing of health services, support groups, clubs and ongoing activities. If you are a Granby Senior Center member, please register for programs through SchedulesPlus.com/granby If you are not a member of the Granby Senior Center...
GRANBY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
New Britain Herald

Vendor Palooza returns to New Britain with live entertainment, food, scavenger hunt and more

NEW BRITAIN – Jenny Boom Boom from Hot 93.7 will be hosting this year’s Vendor Palooza 2 in New Britain. Unkn Network’s free community event will take place Saturday, July 16 in the front lot of the Tomasso building at 1 Liberty Square. The rain date is the following day. This year, the kid-friendly event will be from 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., adding an extra hour and a half of fun.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Sinkhole closes road in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH, CT (WFSB) – Part of Hodge Road is closed in Marlborough Monday after a sinkhole was found in the road. The Marlborough Volunteer Fire Department said the road is closed after the entrance to Sachem Village. Fire officials said the road will be closed for an extended period...
MARLBOROUGH, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Car-Motorcycle Collide

2022-06-25@10:28pm–#Bridgeport CT– A car and motorcycle collided at Berkshire and East Main Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
westernmassnews.com

Heavy presence seen on Genesee Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was an increased police presence Sunday evening in the area of 89 Genesee Street in Springfield. When our Western Mass News crew first arrived around 7 p.m., several police cruisers and a medical response vehicle were on-scene, along with caution tape blocking off a house.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NBC Connecticut

Route 5 in East Windsor Reopens After Crash

Route 5 in East Windsor has reopened after a crash on Tuesday. State Dept. of Transportation officials said Route 5 was closed between Abbe Road and Stoughton Road. It has since reopened. Authorities said the crash involved one vehicle. It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.
EAST WINDSOR, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy