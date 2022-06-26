ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

G7 grapples with packed agenda of world turned upside down

By Patrick Wintour in Elmau
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rD61i_0gMT14bL00
Joe Biden (left) and Olaf Scholz during a bilateral meeting at the G7 summit in Germany. Photograph: Susan Walsh/AP

A price cap on Russian oil, deferral of climate change commitments, a potential famine in Africa and the further supply of weapons to Ukraine are to crowd into a meeting of G7 world leaders over the next three days held against the backdrop of the biggest geopolitical crisis since 1945.

The agenda reveals how the world has been turned upside down since leaders of the industrialised states last met in Cornwall a year ago in a summit chaired by Britain, largely to focus on the threat posed by China.

Before the summit in Germany, Boris Johnson issued a warning for the west not to show war fatigue, a point that will be echoed when the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, addresses the meeting by video link. He is expected to emphasise the difficulties his troops are facing in eastern Ukraine as well as the need for heavier long-range weapons.

Andriy Yermak, the head of Zelenskiy’s office, said the G7 should respond to the latest air strikes on Kyiv , which killed one person on Sunday, with a full gas embargo.

The overall message from the three-day G7 meeting will be that sanctions are slowly working in degrading the Russian war machine, and will be stepped up if damage to the wider world economy can be contained.

The US president, Joe Biden, urged the G7 to show resolve as he greeted the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz. “We have to stay together, because Putin has been counting on from the beginning that somehow Nato and the G7 would splinter. But we haven’t and we’re not going to.”

A ban on new imports of Russian gold will be one new measure of solidarity with Ukraine, but the idea of a cap on Russian oil prices, backed by Biden, has forced its way into the discussions as a visible means of slowing rampant inflation, one of the chief topics of conversation when the G7 leaders gathered for their first session over three days in the Bavarian Alps.

Such a price mechanism would set an upper limit on imports of oil from Russia, which would be imposed unilaterally by each participating country and prevent Russia selling at a higher price. For European nations, it is also seen as a way potentially to dampen rampant inflation driven by energy prices.

Some European countries have been wary that it could potentially require the painful reopening of the existing European Union agreement on oil sanctions against Russia. That would need the agreement of all 27 EU member states. The EU is due to phase out its dependence on Russian oil by the end of the year, with some exemptions, but that deal required laborious discussion.

It is also unclear how key buyers of Russian crude, such as China and India, could be coaxed into complying with a price cap. One idea being floated by the US would be to make their access to shipping insurance for oil cargo dependent on not paying more than the agreed fixed cap for the oil onboard. The EU has agreed to ban insurance for the transportation of crude and petroleum products from Russia.

Italy has for weeks been pressing to go further by introducing a cap on gas prices, an idea backed by Italian energy firms. French officials at the summit expressed a willingness to discuss an oil price cap, but suggested Europe needed a broader energy price shield to bring inflation under control.

However, there is no guarantee that Vladimir Putin would not respond by cutting gas supplies further. Gazprom cut gas supplies by 60% last week, citing maintenance problems caused by the lack of supply of parts from Canada, an explanation that G7 leaders do not regard as credible. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline is due to shut down altogether for regular two-week summer maintenance in July and there are fears Putin would be prepared to take the hit to Russian and Gazprom revenues if he believed it would cause an industrial meltdown across Europe.

EU states are due to have replenished reserves to 80% by November in preparation for a difficult winter, but there are also complex duties for national reserves to be distributed to countries suffering energy shortfalls.

EU states are already allowing some coal plants to stay open longer than planned. The change in approach to fossil fuels including gas is reflected in the draft communique being less hardline about the need to end all future investments in fossil fuels, but the language is couched in such a way that it also retains commitments toward a radical green energy transition.

This year’s chair of the G7, the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has invited as partner countries Senegal, currently chairing the African Union; Argentina, which is heading the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States; Indonesia and India, the current and next hosts of the G20 group of large industrial nations; and South Africa. The Indonesian president, Joko Widodo, announced he was joining a long list of mediators in the Ukraine conflict, saying he would travel to Moscow to propose a ceasefire.

Related: Timid west must draw a line in the sea and break Vladimir Putin’s criminal blockade | Simon Tisdall

African leaders, faced by drought and rocketing wheat prices, will want to hear what is being done to speed the flow of grain out of Ukraine, but discussions about a safe route for grain convoys out of the Ukrainian-run Black Sea port of Odesa are proving difficult. The EU has insisted it is not imposing sanctions on Russian grain or fertiliser exports, and no block on Ukrainian exports would exist but for Russia’s action.

Scholz said: “The summit must send not only the message that Nato and the G7 are more united than ever, but also that the democracies of the world stand together against Putin’s imperialism just as they do in the fight against hunger and poverty.”

The summit is taking place at the castle resort of Schloss Elmau at the foot of Germany’s highest mountain, the Zugspitze – the same venue where the country last hosted the annual G7 meet-up in 2015. That meeting was chaired by Angela Merkel in the wake of the first Russian invasion of Ukraine and Merkel is now seen to have bequeathed her successor a legacy of overdependence on Russian energy.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Show them our pecs’: G7 leaders mock Putin’s bare-chested horse-riding

Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations have mocked the macho image of Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Germany dominated by the Russian president’s invasion of Ukraine. As the leaders sat down for their first meeting of the three-day G7 summit in the sweltering Bavarian Alps on Sunday, the British prime minister, Boris Johnson, asked if their jackets should come off – or if they should even disrobe further.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joko Widodo
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Angela Merkel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Gazprom#World Economy#Oil And Gas#G7#Russian#Ukrainian#German
Daily Mail

America threatens Kim Jong Un with 'swift and forceful response' if he starts testing nukes as US fighter jets take part in joint wargames off South Korea's coast

Kim Jong Un has been warned of a 'swift and forceful response' if he carries out a fresh nuclear test that the US and South Korea believe he is preparing for. Wendy Sherman, US Deputy Secretary of state, said the test would be a 'complete violation of UN Security Council resolutions' and would not go unanswered.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
Bloomberg

Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a Century

After months of teetering on the edge of default, Russia is now just hours away from a dramatic moment in the financial battle that the US and others have waged against the Kremlin over its invasion of Ukraine. A grace period on about $100 million of missed bond payments --...
ECONOMY
Reuters

North Korea fires multiple artillery shots, South Korea says

SEOUL, June 12 (Reuters) - North Korea on Sunday fired multiple artillery shots between 8:07 a.m. and 11:03 a.m. local time, South Korea's military said, in another show of force a day after leader Kim Jong Un vowed to boost the reclusive nation's military power. The Joint Chiefs of Staff...
MILITARY
The Independent

Voices: Macron’s defeat doesn’t only weaken France – it has serious implications for Europe

Emmanuel Macronhas been defeated in his bid to win a working majority in the French parliament. In an election for National Assembly deputies – the lawmakers of France – Macron has lost.The biggest party will be the Party of Non-Voters as neither Macron nor his two main rivals – Marine Le Pen from the anti-European, pro-Putin hard right; and Jean-Luc Mélenchon from the anti-European, pro-Putin hard left – have managed to persuade voters to turn out and vote.Democracy is under a real challenge, as France has neither leaders nor political movements that enthuse anyone.France is heading for a Macron...
POLITICS
The Drive

The Ukraine Situation Report: Cross-Border Sabotage Raids And CIA Operatives In Kyiv

LUHANSK, UKRAINE - JUNE 15: Flying helicopters of the Ukrainian army are seen as Russian attacks continue, on June 15, 2022 in Lisichansk region, Luhansk oblast, Ukraine. (Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images). Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesA clearer image is coming into view of the clandestine aspects of Ukraine's defense as Russian missiles strike a crowded mall.
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

335K+
Followers
81K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy