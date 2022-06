These Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies are a tried and true recipe that are so chewy and moist! You will be making them over and over again!. I'm not sure there is anything better than a warm chocolate chip cookie straight out of the oven along with a glass of cold milk? It's a childhood favorite that never gets old! If you prefer chewy cookies over crunchy then this one is for you. I use a milk chocolate chip instead of semi-sweet to keep the chocolate from overpowering the other flavors because I love to taste the brown sugar part of the cookie too!

RECIPES ・ 3 DAYS AGO