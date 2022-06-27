ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England vs New Zealand LIVE: Cricket score and updates from third Test as England motor in chase of 296

By Luke Baker
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YwJjR_0gMSvWWo00

Jack Leach completed a career-best 10-wicket match at Headingley to set England on course for another fearless run chase and a series whitewash over New Zealand .

The left-arm spinner followed up his first-innings haul of 5-100 with even better figures of 5-66 as New Zealand set their hosts a target of 296 on day four of the third and final Test.

Ordinarily that would look like a huge ask but, having chased down 277 at Lord’s and 299 at Trent Bridge, England went about their business with a flourish to reach 183-2 at stumps.

Ollie Pope stroked a fluent 81 not out as he continued to grow into his new role at No 3 and Joe Root was at his unflappable best with an unbeaten 55. A sense of inevitability settled over proceedings as they piled on 132 together, leaving an apparent victory lap on day five.

Yorkshire have thrown their doors open to spectators for free, replicating Nottinghamshire’s successful initiative last week, and will hope to fill the stands for a triumphant conclusion to a gripping month-long contest.

Follow all the latest coverage of today’s match with our live blog below:

The Independent

Eoin Morgan opens up on leadership, the World Cup final and finally letting go

Eoin Morgan announced his international retirement at Lord’s on Tuesday and took the opportunity to discuss a wide range of topics.Here we round up some of the World Cup-winning skipper’s thoughts.On the reason for his departureRecord-breaker 📊History maker 📝Our greatest ever 🏏#ThankYouMorgs ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jvvWprBSDK— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 28, 2022“I can’t pinpoint one thing. It’s a culmination of being away for a considerable period of time, over a long career, making decisions, building relationships, constantly having to do that. I’d reached the end of the road. Yes, I was out of form, but previously when I’ve been out of form...
SPORTS
