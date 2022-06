Columbia currently has the cheapest gas on average in the state following two weeks of price drops, according to AAA South Carolina. AAA South Carolina data shows that a gallon of regular gasoline cost $4.32 on average in Columbia as of Monday morning — the lowest of any metro area in the state. The price is the latest in a downward trend in fuel costs across the state ahead of the busy July 4th travel weekend.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO