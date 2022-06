Data reveal that to earn credit on scientific articles, women need to work harder than men. You have full access to this article via your institution. Women are less likely to be named as authors on articles or as inventors on patents than are their male team mates, despite doing the same amount of work, according to an analysis of how research contributions are recognized. This is partly because women’s contributions to research are “often not known, not appreciated or ignored”, say the authors.

SCIENCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO