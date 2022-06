The acting world has lost a star. Mary Mara, an actress known for her roles in ER and Law & Order, has died at the age of 61, her rep confirms to E! News on June 27. "Mary was one in a million—one of the best actresses I ever met," Mara's manager, Craig Dorfman, said in a statement. "I saw her for the first time off-Broadway in 1992 in Mad Forest and she was electrifying. She was unique, wickedly funny and a wonderful woman who will be missed."

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO