Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch on Tuesday praised their three incoming draftees and believes each can develop into productive players in the future. The Timberwolves officially introduced Walker Kessler (22nd pick), Wendell Moore Jr. (26th pick) and Josh Minott (45th pick) after drafting them on Thursday. They were the first additions to the roster by new president Tim Connelly since he assumed the position on May 23.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO