LEBANON, Tenn. -- Generally, a night out in Nashville is planned long in advance, as the city's entertainment district attracts country music hopefuls and tourists from far and wide. Chase Elliott, though, didn't exactly have plans to be in Nashville late Sunday night until Mother Nature forced them -- but he made the most of it, and now he has a Gibson Guitar for his troubles.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO