Gold Miner Stumbles Upon Rare Ice Age Discovery

A Canadian gold miner uncovered a mummified, Ice Age woolly mammoth body during an excavation on Tuesday.

The young woolly mammoth, named Nun Cho Ga (big baby animal) by the Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin First Nation band, is a discovery that joins a number of other Ice Age finds, according to a press release .

The mummified body has skin and hair, which is rare.

People have found mummified mammoth remains in the past , including a partial mammoth calf uncovered in 1948 and an infant mammoth, similar in size to Num Cho Ga, found in Syria in 2007, CBS News reported .

Yukon paleontologist Grant Zazula said it has been a dream of his to come face-to-face with a “real woolly mammoth,” CBS News reported .

“That dream came true today. Nun Cho Aa is beautiful and one of the most incredible mummified Ice Age animals ever discovered in the world. I am excited to get to know her more,” Zazula said.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.