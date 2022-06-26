ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Hollywood sign to light up this weekend for first time in 22 years for BET Awards celebration

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27jbY6_0gMOUVoY00

Mystery solved!

In case you were wondering why the Hollywood sign was lit up in bright colors Tuesday night, it's all for this year's BET Awards.

For the first time in 22 years - the world famous Hollywood sign will light up to celebrate this year's BET Awards, set to air June 26.

According to the network, this is the first time the iconic sign will be lit since the New Year's celebration in 2000.

It will also be the first projection ever on the iconic sign in its history.

Comments / 0

Related
BET

BET Awards 2022: Muni Long Showcases Her Vocals During Performance

Singer-songwriter Muni Long wowed the crowd with her vocal abilities during her dazzling BET Awards 2022 performance. “Usually I don’t do this, but uh — can I sing for y’all?” Long asked the audience the familiar question from the top of her breakthrough hit “Hrs & Hrs,” off her EP Public Displays of Affection.
MUSIC
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Sign#Bet Awards
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
THEATER & DANCE
SheKnows

Jeannie Mai’s Daughter Monaco Already Looks So Much Like Her Mama in This Super-Sweet Photo

Click here to read the full article. Jeannie Mai’s daughter Monaco is not only a fashionista like her mama, but she’s already looking so much like her superstar mom! On June 9, Mai posted a super-sweet photo that you can’t help but smile at featuring her and her growing daughter. She posted the heartwarming photo with the caption, “Me and Coco went live on YT for the first time. I think Mama Mai might need a new job 🤣🤣🤪.” The talk show host added, “Watch & subscribe in link in bio ❤️ @hellohunnayshow.” View this post on Instagram A post shared...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Taraji P. Henson On Not Being Able To Turn Down Hosting This Year's BET Awards:'As Many Times As They Play Baby Boy?'

The Academy Award-nominated actress will host Sunday night's show airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Sunday night, Taraji P. Henson will return to host the 2022 BET Awards for the second year in a row. Taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles June 26, the annual award show has been dubbed “Culture’s biggest night,” and Henson couldn’t be more proud to be a part of it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Shares Daughter True’s Sweet Annual Tradition Honoring Local Firefighters

Watch: Khloe Kardashian DATING Private Equity Investor After Tristan. The Kardashian family is celebrating our heroes. On June 24, Khloe Kardashian shared that she and her daughter True Thompson, 4, have a special annual tradition where they bring ice cream to firefighters at the local station. As seen in an Instagram post documenting their visits throughout the years, Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream has also been along for the ride.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Lil Nas X Had To Assure BET He Wasn't a “Satanist or Devil Worshiper” Before Performing at 2021 Awards

Lil Nas X is opening up about his strained relationship with BET, revealing that their issues actually date back to last year. The “Industry Baby” singer claimed BET made him confirm he wasn’t a “satanist or devil worshipper” upon performing at the 2021 BET Awards. Additionally, producers were upset about him kissing one of his male dancers on stage.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Admires Pictures of the Crocodile Hunter in Sweet New Photo

Click here to read the full article. Bindi Irwin’s 1-year-old daughter Grace may have never met her grandpa, the late Steve Irwin, but his legacy lives on in precious family photos displayed at the new Crocodile Hunter Lodge at the Australia Zoo. Bindi shared a sneak peek of the wall of photos on Instagram yesterday, capturing a moment with Grace that is absolutely beautiful. The photo shows Bindi holding Grace, as she admires the wall of pictures and points at one of Steve. Bindi is turned toward Grace in the shot to admire her daughter. It’s such a striking photo that...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Cardi B shares adorable photos of son Wave at 9 months old: ‘Growing too fast’

Cardi B is celebrating another milestone with her youngest child. On Instagram Saturday, June 4, the “I Like It” performer posted a series of photos of her son, Wave, to celebrate turning 9-months-old. The first two photos showed Wave wearing a blue tie-dye shirt with a coordinating blue hat, while the rest of the photos captured the infant posing adorably for the camera.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Jack Harlow Rocks Lil Nas X Shirt To Show Support At BET Awards

Jack Harlow showed support for his "Industry Baby" collaborator, Lil Nas X, by rocking one of his t-shirts to the BET Awards after the rapper was snubbed by the network. Nas has publicly denounced the BET Awards for failing to nominate him for any of this year’s awards, despite his single with Harlow being one of the biggest songs of the year.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

How the BET Awards Are Responding to Lil Nas X, Celebrating Diddy & Leaning ‘Into the Music’

It’ll be “Culture’s Biggest Night.” That’s what BET Networks is promising when the 2022 BET Awards air live Sunday (June 26) at 8 p.m. EST. And with host Taraji P. Henson presiding over a performance lineup that boasts a newly added Lil Wayne joining Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Latto, Muni Long, Roddy Ricch and many others, the promise sounds more like a guarantee. And that’s not even counting the artists who will be paying tribute to this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award honoree, Sean “Diddy” Combs: Mary J. Blige, Nas, Busta Rhymes, Faith Evans and Bryson Tiller, among others.
MUSIC
Us Weekly

Inside North West’s Bloody Camp-Themed Birthday Party: Guest List, Dead Deer Decorations and More

Time to celebrate! North West celebrated her 9th birthday in style with a summer camp-themed party. “CAMP NORTH,” Kim Kardashian captioned a carousel of Instagram photos on Tuesday, June 28, giving a sneak peek into the festivities. The guests, who all wore pajamas, included Penelope Disick, Jessica Simpson’s daughter Maxwell and Tracy Romulus’ daughter Ryan. […]
CELEBRITIES
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
123K+
Followers
13K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy