Hollywood sign to light up this weekend for first time in 22 years for BET Awards celebration

Mystery solved!

In case you were wondering why the Hollywood sign was lit up in bright colors Tuesday night, it's all for this year's BET Awards.

For the first time in 22 years - the world famous Hollywood sign will light up to celebrate this year's BET Awards, set to air June 26.

According to the network, this is the first time the iconic sign will be lit since the New Year's celebration in 2000.

It will also be the first projection ever on the iconic sign in its history.