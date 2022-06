THE BIG DAY IS APPROACHING! This year's Independence Day is on Monday, July 4th. Several fun events and activities will be happening all weekend, July 1-3. What you should be marking in your calendars, however, is the Red White and BOOM Firework Display on July 3rd starting at 9:30 p.m. Admission is FREE and there are several places you can view the show from!

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO