Illinois State

After 'victory for white life' comment, GOP campaign says rep. misread

By Miles Cohen
ABC News
 3 days ago

Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., said at an Illinois Trump rally Saturday that the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was a "historic victory for white life."

"President Trump, on behalf of all the MAGA patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday," Miller said.

A spokesperson for Miller told The Associated Press the line was a "mix up of words."

"You can clearly see in the video ... she's looking at her papers and looking at her speech," Isaiah Wartman, the spokesperson, told the AP.

Kate Munsch/Reuters - PHOTO: Rep. Mary Miller speaks at the Save America Rally after former President Donald Trump endorsed her in Mendon, Illinois, on June 25, 2022.

The congresswoman's comments came a day after the court voted to end the constitutional right to have an abortion after nearly 50 years.

Miller made the apparent misspeak onstage in Mendon, Ill., as she opened her remarks alongside former President Donald J. Trump. Trump was in town to support the incumbent before Tuesday's primary, where she will run against Republican Rep. Rodney Davis in Illinois' newly redrawn 15th Congressional district.

Her challenger, Davis, voted to create an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 capitol attack. Miller voted against the measure, and won Trump's endorsement in January.

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images - PHOTO: Rep. Mary Miller gives remarks after receiving an endorsement during a Save America Rally with forme President Donald Trump at the Adams County Fairgrounds, on June 25, 2022 in Mendon, Illinois.

Earlier in the rally, Trump praised the Dobbs v. Jackson decision as a "victory for the constitution, a victory for the rule of law and, above all, a victory for life."

A raucous crowd cheered "thank you, Trump," as he touted his success in nominating three Supreme Court justices during his presidential term.

"I promised to nominate judges and justices who would stand up for the original meaning of the Constitution," the former president said. "We got almost 300 federal judges and three great Supreme Court justices confirmed to do exactly that."

Comments / 1366

Ken Scaletta
3d ago

Her explanation.makes no sense. She meant what she said and the people who were supposed to understand it understood it.

Reply(98)
813
Guest
3d ago

she said and meant "white." "right" makes no sense. ladies be prepared to have the cops investigate you medical records if you test positive but don't deliver a baby for whatever reason. be ready for the police interviews also. I'm sure discussing your personal health with cops will be a blast especially if say an ex or someone secretly alerted the police of your pregnancy.

Reply(38)
366
Lawrence Ryan
3d ago

nah, wasn't misread. any normal person would've heard that statement come out of their mouth and looked at the copy again, then would've corrected the statement. she said the quiet part out loud and meant it.

Reply(28)
224
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi accused of pushing congresswoman’s young daughter in photo op

Democrat House speaker Nancy Pelosi has been lambasted by a Texas congresswoman for appearing to “push” her young daughter during a photo op.Newly sworn-in congresswoman Mayra Flores made the allegation on Twitter following her swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol last week, during which she and her daughter posed alongside Ms Pelosi.A video shared among conservatives on Twitter at the weekend appeared to suggest the Democrat had “pushed” Ms Flores’s daughter, although it was not clear in the video if contact was made.“I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her,” the...
TEXAS STATE
