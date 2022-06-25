Wander Franco (quad) to be activated Sunday

Bryce Harper was diagnosed with a fractured left thumb, according to the Phillies. He will undergo further evaluation over the coming days. (Alex Coffey on Twitter) If you saw Harper's reaction after being hit by a pitch on his thumb by a Blake Snell fastball, this is unfortunately hardly a surprise. There's no timetable yet for Harper, but this is undoubtedly going to land him on the shelf for several weeks, if not multiple months. Given his UCL injury, there's a risk that Harper could opt to undergo Tommy John surgery if the Phillies fall out of it in his absence. That's all speculation for now, of course, but Harper should be placed on the IL on Sunday and miss a significant amount of time at the very least.
