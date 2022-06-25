ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wander Franco (quad) to be activated Sunday

Cover picture for the articleThe Rays are looking to activate Wander Franco from the IL on Sunday. (Marc Topkin on Twitter) Franco has...

numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Athletics Monday

The Oakland Athletics did not include Stephen Vogt in their lineup for Monday's game against the New York Yankees. Vogt will spend Monday's game on the bench as Sean Murphy starts behind home plate and bats cleanup for the A's. Vogt has 3 home runs in 52 plate appearances with...
Tampa Bay Times

Rays report: Ji-Man Choi not in lineup vs. Brewers’ righty Brandon Woodruff

ST. PETERSBURG — Fresh off a weekend sweep of the Pirates and a day off, the Rays open a quick two-game series with the NL Central-leading Brewers. The Rays, somewhat curiously, don’t have lefty-hitting first baseman Ji-Man Choi in their lineup in facing Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff, who is coming off the injured list (ankle, finger numbness). Choi may have an ankle issue stemming from baseunning on Sunday.
numberfire.com

Luke Raley sitting for Rays Sunday

The Tampa Bay Rays did not list Luke Raley in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Raley will take a seat Sunday while the Rays put Yandy Diaz back in the lineup at third base. Diaz will bat leadoff, while Isaac Paredes covers first base and Ji-Man Choi takes over at designated hitter.
numberfire.com

Vidal Brujan idle for Rays versus Brewers

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Vidal Brujan is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers. Taylor Walls is starting on second base over Brujan and batting seventh. numberFire’s models project Walls for 7.8 FanDuel points on Tuesday, and he has a $2,100...
Yardbarker

Brandon Woodruff and Kolten Wong set to return to Brewers on Tuesday

Brewers fans can get excited about some positive injury news. The Brewers are expected to activate Brandon Woodruff and Kolten Wong for Tuesday’s interleague game in Tampa Bay. Both players will be welcome sights for an injury riddled Milwaukee team. According to the Brewers website, Brandon Woodruff has been...
fantasypros.com

Randy Arozarena swipes bag in win over Pirates

Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts against the Pirates on Sunday afternoon. However, he salvaged his daily fantasy value after he reached on a fielder's choice and stole second base in the seventh inning. Tampa Bay ultimately defeated Pittsburgh by a score of 4-2, closing out a three-game sweep at home.
fantasypros.com

Jarren Duran slugs four hits, swipes two bags during busy day

Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran went 4-for-5 with a double and three singles while hitting out of the leadoff spot against the Guardians on Saturday evening. He also contributed an RBI and stole second base on two different occasions. Boston ultimately defeated Cleveland by a score of 4-2, extending its winning streak to six games.
fantasypros.com

Connor Seabold roughed up by Blue Jays in 2022 debut

Red Sox starter Connor Seabold made his 2022 debut against the Blue Jays on Monday, allowing seven runs, nine hits, and one walk over 4 2/3 innings of work. On a positive note, he did strike out seven batters in the process. Seabold was still hit with the loss as Boston ultimately fell to Toronto by a score of 7-2, snapping its seven-game winning streak.
fantasypros.com

Freddie Freeman hits RBI double in Dodgers extra innings win Sunday

Freddie Freeman went 2-for-5 at the plate on Sunday, hitting a single along with a RBI double, and striking out twice as the Dodgers beat the Braves in extra innings 5-3. Freeman has been a fantastic bat that sits near the top of a loaded offensive powerhouse of a team, and he displayed his clutch DNA on Sunday driving in the ghost runner to take a temporary lead and giving him yet another XBH on the season. The Dodgers first basemen is slashing with an elite line of .305/.389/.491 and with 46 RBI on the season which ranks him 17th in the league he is an easy set and forget fantasy player who can make roster decisions that much easier. The 32 year old is great with runners in scoring position and creating extra runs scored with his 147 wRC+ which ranks second on his team behind just Mookie Betts.
fantasypros.com

Kenley Jansen collects save on Saturday

Jansen was called upon in the ninth inning to protect a two-run lead and managed to strike out the side, collecting his 20th save of the season. He mainly alternated between his cutter and sinker, reaching a maximum pitch velocity of 96.9 mph on the former and 98.2 mph on the latter. He has been pretty lights out in June posting a 2.00 ERA and a perfect 8-for-8 in save chances. On the season he has a 4-0 record with an improving 3.13 ERA and 0.88 WHIP over 31 2/3 innings.
fantasypros.com

Kenley Jansen blows save on Sunday

Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth inning, allowing two earned runs and striking out two during Atlanta's loss to Los Angeles on Sunday. Jansen came into the game to protect a 2-0 lead but allowed a single to score two runners, tying the game. He has been mainly solid this season, collecting 20 saves but hasn't been especially sharp in runs allowed. For the season he has a 3.58 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with 47 strikeouts over 32 appearances.
fantasypros.com

Quez Watkins making 'splash plays' in practices

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins has "made some splash plays this spring" and drawn plenty of "buzz from the coaching staff and management," according to Tim McManus of ESPN. (ESPN) Fantasy Impact:. This isn't the first time we've heard about Watkins's potential. We saw some production from him in...
fantasypros.com

Jarren Duran placed on restricted list for Toronto series

Durran will be out until at least Friday with the Red Sox having an off day Thursday. He's been very productive in his 13 games with Boston in 2022, hitting .327 with a 150 wRC+. Jackie Bradley Jr and Franchy Cordero figure to see an increase in at-bats with Duran out.
fantasypros.com

Adam Wainwright tosses seven scoreless innings Monday against Marlins

Adam Wainwright tossed seven scoreless innings on the mound for the Cardinals Monday, allowing seven hits while also walking one and striking out nine in the Cardinals' 9-0 win over the Marlins. Fantasy Impact:. Wainwright has allowed three runs or less in three of five June starts for the Cardinals,...
fantasypros.com

Will Hardy finalizing deal to coach Jazz

Celtics assistant coach Will Hardy has been offered the head coaching job for the Utah Jazz and is finalizing a deal to accept it. (Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter) The Jazz have been looking for a new coach for a few weeks now, but it seems they've finally found their guy. There were many candidates, but Hardy stood out to the team and he will be the one to win the job. His exact impact won't be known until we see the team in action, but many expect him to make some much-needed changes to Utah's playbook.
fantasypros.com

Bryce Harper diagnosed with fractured left thumb

Bryce Harper was diagnosed with a fractured left thumb, according to the Phillies. He will undergo further evaluation over the coming days. (Alex Coffey on Twitter) If you saw Harper's reaction after being hit by a pitch on his thumb by a Blake Snell fastball, this is unfortunately hardly a surprise. There's no timetable yet for Harper, but this is undoubtedly going to land him on the shelf for several weeks, if not multiple months. Given his UCL injury, there's a risk that Harper could opt to undergo Tommy John surgery if the Phillies fall out of it in his absence. That's all speculation for now, of course, but Harper should be placed on the IL on Sunday and miss a significant amount of time at the very least.
