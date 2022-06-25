ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallery: Augusta's HUB marks grand opening

Cover picture for the articleThe Hub for Community Innovation in Augusta held its grand opening events over the...

Warren House, 1870s, Augusta

This exemplar of the Sand Hills Cottage style is a particularly nice example, with a Greek Revival facade. It was built for Captain William Henry Warren and his wife, Mary Moore Warren. Mrs. Warren was involved in benevolent projects, including the Mizpah Circle of the International Order of the King’s Daughters, which sought to improve the lives of its members through service to those less fortunate. Upon Mrs. Warren’s death in 1903, her estate set aside money for the establishment of the Mary Warren Home on Broad Street (later in Summerville) to care for indigent women and children. It served the community for many years.
Aiken business owners talk Project Pascalis impacts

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken city leaders are working on finalizing plans for Project Pascalis. This project will change the landscape of downtown Aiken. Here’s the latest on the project’s progress and how one local business owner feels about its impact. Lionel Smith Limited has been on Lauren’s...
Protests planned after Columbia County business plans drag shows

EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - Some in Columbia County are upset after Stay Social Tap and Table announced they would be having a drag show on Wednesday and Thursday evening. Owner and operator Renee Hajek says she has seen an overwhelming response from both sides. Opponents of the show say they take issue with several things related to the show, one including the move to have the show open to all ages.
CSRA Events: Fireworks, Baseball and Live Music

Head out to the Landing at Bogus Hill for an Independence Day Weekend of Soul event. Hosted by Jokers Comedy on Da Move and Groovetime Entertainment on July 2, the event will feature soul music by musicians Nellie Tiger Travis, Nelson Curry and more. Tickets can be purchased online starting at $25 per person. Gates open at 2 p.m. and the event runs until 10 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring tents and lawn chairs. To learn more, visit the Eventbrite page.
Fishing Places In Augusta Ga

Fishing Places In Augusta Ga. Places near augusta, ga with catfish fishing. The river basins of northwestern georgia are stocked with bass, catfish, carp, trout, and plenty more, all depending on region. Select any activity by flipping the switch to see available properties. Located on 2,000 acres of land sits...
Old First Baptist Church, 1902, Augusta

The Baptists organized in Augusta around 1817 and built their first church home at this site in 1821. In that structure, the Southern Baptist Convention was established in 1845. This structure, designed by architect Willis Franklin Denny and built in 1902, served the congregation until 1975. It has been home to other churches over the years.
Darius Rucker, Charles Kelley performing at Top Golf for Fundraiser

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Kisner Foundation is getting ready for their fifth annual fundraiser, and they’re switching locations for this years event. This year they’ll be headed to Top Golf in Augusta, and will be bringing two of countries biggest musical artists to the stage. “Darius...
A Visit To Graniteville’s Blue Top Grill

Graniteville’s Blue Top Grill has been a local favorite for almost three quarters of a century. Southern hospitality and good food is the best way to describe my recent visit for lunch. My first interaction was with a nice lady named Wanda. “Are ya eatin’ with us, or takin’...
Augusta Pride Shows Out In Big Numbers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta held its 12th annual ‘Pride Festival’ this weekend. Two thousand more people than last year showed up, for a total of over 14,000. Brittany Mortan who was at Augusta Commons said, “You always got a voice, you’ve always got somebody to lean on, like, we understand you no matter what.”
Temporary lane closures in Columbia County subdivision

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Residents and drivers who travel in the Rhodes Hill Subdivision need to be aware of an intermittent, temporary lane closure with lane shifts. Traffic officials say this is due to road paving. The following roads will have lane closures: Rhodes Hill Drive Rhodes Hill Court Spring Creek Lane Spring Creek […]
