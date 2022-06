The Denver Nuggets will have increased expectations this season given the return to play for Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. The team has failed to have their best lineups on the floor with the absence of this duo, but that will change. As Denver flips the switch from a good team to a title contender, they must be sure to have the piece in place to make this possible. While Murray and Porter Jr are certain to make an impact, the Nuggets also must be sure to have the proper complementary pieces in place around superstar Nikola Jokic.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO