Heyburn, ID

Police: Woman fatally shot near Burley

By By Shelbie Harris
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 6 hours ago

Police say they have identified the woman who was shot to death in Heyburn Thursday and the man accused of pulling the trigger who then later killed himself.

Karina Palomares, 37, of Heyburn, was the woman who was shot to death on Thursday at the Elk Meadows subdivision. The man accused of shooting her and then turning the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide has been identified as Fabian Silva, 39, also of Heyburn, according to the Heyburn Police Department.

Police located Silva near Devil Creek Reservoir in rural Oneida County later Thursday with an apparent gunshot wound. He was provided with medical aid, taken into police custody and transported to a local hospital where he later died, according to Idaho State Police.

Both incidents remain under investigation by the Idaho State Police and Heyburn Police Department.

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Homicide Under Investigation in Heyburn

HEYBURN, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened in Heyburn on Thursday. According to the Heyburn Police Department, officers responded to the Elk Meadows Subdivision for a person who was shot. On arrival they found an adult female deceased. The suspect was taken into custody. Idaho State Police is assisting the Heyburn Police Department with the investigating. The suspect has not been identified.
HEYBURN, ID
Idaho State Journal

Four local men die in two unrelated crashes on same night

Four local men died in two separate crashes on East Idaho roads Thursday night including a fatal hit-and-run accident in Pocatello involving a pedestrian. Robert Thomas Sequints, 30, of Pocatello, was fatally struck by a vehicle on the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 just north of the Pocatello Creek Road exit around 11:25 p.m. Pocatello police on Friday morning issued a statement saying they were called out to Interstate 15...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Woman arrested after husband awakens to find her standing over him with knife and saying 'I am going to kill you'

BURLEY — A Burley woman was charged with felony assault with intent to murder after her sleeping husband woke up and found her standing over him with a knife. Irene Diaz Gomez, 26, was also charged with felony aggravated assault after the incident on June 14. Cassia County Sheriff officers responded to a southeast Burley address and found a man who did not speak English. A neighbor was initially used...
BURLEY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Woman sentenced to prison for attempting to murder partially paralyzed husband by putting trash bag over his head

BURLEY — A local woman was sentenced to four fixed years in prison with eight years of indeterminate time on a charge of attempted first-degree murder for putting a plastic trash bag over her sleeping husband’s head while he napped. Mildred Nineth Rivero, formerly known as Mildred Nineth Hope, was also charged with felony counts of attempted strangulation and destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. Those charges were dismissed by Cassia County Prosecutor McCord Larsen as part of a plea deal, according to court records. ...
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
kmvt

BLM works to contain fire north of Shoshone

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Bureau of Land Management is responding to a wild fire six miles north of Shoshone. The Shoshone Canal Fire is estimated at 80 acres, wind-driven and running. Shoshone RFD, Gooding RFD, and BLM fire engines are on scene as well as two single-engine air...
SHOSHONE, ID
kmvt

Planned Parenthood expected to keep Twin Falls location open amid SCOTUS decision

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The ruling from the Supreme Court Friday will no doubt have an impact on Planned Parenthood here in Idaho. The organization has already closed down its Boise clinic, but in a press conference Friday, officials from the organization say the closing of the Boise clinic had nothing to do with the anticipation of the decision from the court.
Idaho State Journal

Two Burley men charged with murder

JEROME — On June 7, Antonio Gallegos, 27, and Reyes Ruben Duran, 21, both from Burley, were arrested on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to deliver marijuana. The men were arrested in connection with the May death of Carl Yager, 48. Jerome County Sheriff’s Office responded to St. Luke’s Jerome on May 18 after an adult male was brought to the hospital with injuries after being shot. Yager died later. During the investigation, more than 1,200 pounds of marijuana were seized, according to a press release from Sheriff George Oppedyk. The Idaho State Police, FBI, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls Police Department, and the Mini Cassia Drug Task Force all assisted the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office.
BURLEY, ID
