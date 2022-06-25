ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cromwell, CT

Golf chaos continues as Jason Kokrak throws MASSIVE tantrum at end of his round by blasting his ball off the course, getting in his car and driving away – sparking rumours he left to ‘join Saudi-backed rebel LIV tour’

Cover picture for the articleAn American golfer has gone viral after an epic on-course meltdown that sparked rumors he is about to tour Greg Norman’s Rebel LIV. Jason Kokrak, 37, was attending a PGA Travelers Championship event in Cromwell, Connecticut, when he lost his cool in dramatic scenes that stunned onlookers. After...

The Spun

Breaking: Another PGA Tour Star Is Reportedly Leaving

Another PGA Tour star is reportedly set to leave for LIV Golf. According to reports, PGA Tour star Matthew Wolff is set to leave for the Saudi-backed tour. Wolff has been one of the best up-and-coming golfers on the PGA Tour. This is another blow for the PGA Tour, though...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Sergio Garcia announces he will change LIV Golf team name and logo

LIV Golf player Sergio Garcia has revealed he is already planning on changing his team’s name and logo ahead of the second $25m event in Portland. When Phil Mickelson first faced the media after announcing his intentions to continue with the Saudi-backed series, he did so with a subtle joke that pretty much flew under the radar.
GOLF
Cromwell, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
Cromwell, CT
State
Connecticut State
GolfWRX

LIV pros accuse Brandel Chamblee of lying in fiery social media spat

Brandel Chamblee has never shied away from broadcasting his feelings on the LIV Golf Series. Over the last few months, the former PGA Tour player has ripped into all the players that have signed for vast sums of money, most recently at the conclusion of the US Open when declaring, “The right players spoke this week, and the right players put on a show today. Today wasn’t about money, it was about history and Greg Norman and Phil Mickelson, going forward, will always be on the wrong side of history.”
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Daniel Berger FORCED OUT of John Deere Classic on PGA Tour

Daniel Berger, the highest-ranked player in the field for the forthcoming John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour, has withdrawn through injury. Berger has had trouble with his back throughout the entirety of the 2021-2022 season. He was previously forced to withdraw from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. This season...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Rookie who turned down "crazy" LIV Golf offer wins first KFT event

Pierceson Coody revealed earlier in the month he had turned down a multimillion offer to join the controversial LIV Golf series in favour of chasing his PGA Tour dream. His name might not be familiar to you unless you are a massive golf fan. But make no mistake, you will likely be hearing a lot more about him if he keeps up this form.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To The 'Putt Of The Year'

Tim Petrovic dropped what very well could be the putt of the year in the third round of the U.S. Senior Open Championship over the weekend. The American golfer was able to bounce back from a string of bogies with a miraculous putt that ran several feet past the hole before reversing course and saving par.
GOLF
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Greg Norman
The Independent

What is LIV Golf, who is playing and how can I watch?

LIV Golf hosts its second event this week as the Saudi-backed breakaway series gathers momentum, with a number of new players announced since it made its debut at Centurion Club just outside London earlier this month. Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed are among the high-profile players to have recently defected from the PGA Tour, joining the likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Louis Oosthuizen. The PGA Tour and DP World Tour have attempted to come down hard on rebel players, issuing suspensions and fines, but the latest signings of Matthew Wolff and Carlos Ortiz have shown that...
GOLF
UPI News

Wolff, No. 2 amateur Chacarra to join LIV Golf Portland field

June 27 (UPI) -- Matthew Wolff, the No. 77 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, will be part of LIV Golf Invitational Portland, the second tournament of the Saudi-backed breakaway competitive series. Sources told ESPN, Sports Illustrated and the Daily Telegraph on Sunday about the latest addition to the...
PORTLAND, OR
theScore

Top 10 players on DP World Tour to earn PGA TOUR cards starting in '23

Beginning next year, the top 10 players on the DP World Tour standings at the end of each season will earn PGA TOUR cards, the TOUR announced in a statement Tuesday. The agreement is part of a 13-year "operational joint venture partnership" between the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour, strengthening their existing alliance that was announced in November 2020.
GOLF
#Golf Course#Tantrum#Saudi#American#Pga
Golf Digest

Two drills to get your chips closer to the hole

Ever wonder why the majority of your chips never reach the hole? It’s most likely because you’re trying to help the ball in the air instead of hitting slightly down on it. The instinct to lift the ball can cause you to flip your wrists at impact, like a scooping motion. When that happens, the ball rolls up the clubface adding loft to the shot, reducing spin and inevitably keeping the ball from reaching its destination.
GOLF

