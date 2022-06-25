Golf chaos continues as Jason Kokrak throws MASSIVE tantrum at end of his round by blasting his ball off the course, getting in his car and driving away – sparking rumours he left to ‘join Saudi-backed rebel LIV tour’
An American golfer has gone viral after an epic on-course meltdown that sparked rumors he is about to tour Greg Norman’s Rebel LIV. Jason Kokrak, 37, was attending a PGA Travelers Championship event in Cromwell, Connecticut, when he lost his cool in dramatic scenes that stunned onlookers. After...granthshala.com
Comments / 0