Trump Blasted 'Stupid' Georgia Cowards For Not Tossing Vote For Him, Says Filmmaker

A documentary filmmaker with extraordinary access to Donald Trump before, during and after last year’s insurrection, aired a few more White House scenes from his film on CNN Saturday.

British filmmaker Alex Holder said Trump lambasted “stupid” officials in Georgia for not throwing out votes to help him stay in the Oval Office after the election.

Trump was “furious about the position he found himself in,” the filmmaker, who is cooperating with the Jan. 6 House select committee, told CNN’s Jim Acosta.

Trump told Holder there was “no way that guy” — President Joe Biden —“got 80 million votes.” It could easily be straightened out with “signature verification,” but “stupid” Georgia Republicans Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger were “not brave enough” to cooperate, Trump said, according to Holder.

“This is a moment where the sitting president of the United States is sitting in the White House, looking me in the eye and telling me that he actually won the 2020 election when, in fact, he didn’t,” said Holder, whose docuseries “Unprecedented” will be aired in the future on Discovery+.

Holder also aired scenes of Trump rallies, with journalist Anne Applebaum explaining about his supporters: “They thought because people showed up to their rallies that meant they were popular. The idea that other people might be sitting at home feeling differently about it seems not to have occurred to them.”

Another clip from the film, reported by The New York Times , shows former first daughter Ivanka Trump saying that “every single vote needs to be counted” — which would presumably show her dad as the real winner of the presidential election.

She said this days after then-Attorney General William Barr said there was no evidence of fraud. Barr later told the Jan. 6 committee that Trump’s claims of a rigged election were “bullshit.” Ivanka Trump told the committee that she believed Barr’s assessment.

Another clip shows an off-the-rails Donald Trump Jr. at a rally calling for Trump supporters to “fight” to keep his father in the White House and “make liberals cry.”

A final scene reveals former President Trump talking about the anger of his supporters on Jan. 6.

He never showed any remorse for what happened at the Capitol, Holder told Acosta.

Scenes from the documentary are expected to be played at an upcoming hearing of the House select committee probing the insurrection.

Former Assistant Deputy Attorney General Harry Litman predicted there will be several “treasures” in the film.

Trump is a “ notoriously uncensored figure ,” Litman told MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez Saturday. “Once he starts talking, he doesn’t stop. Once you wind him up, there is no end to what he will say.”

Check it all out in the clip above .

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.