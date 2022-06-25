ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unicoi, TN

Maddox steps down as Happy Valley basketball coach

By JEFF BIRCHFIELD jbirchfield@johnsoncitypress.com
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeremy Maddox resigned as head basketball coach at Happy Valley High School on Friday after four years at the helm. Maddox, a 2004 Happy Valley graduate and former Warrior player, has spent the last 16 years on the sideline as either an assistant or the head coach. According to...

elizabethton.com

Dream Team Adapted Football Camp to kick off its first event

A new football camp aims to give children a chance to participate in the game, despite medical or physical challenges. The Dream Team Adapted Football Camp will kick off its first event on Oct. 1. Jessica Lenden-Holt, senior director of clinical services at Sidekick Therapy Partners, said Sidekick and Witten...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Axmen complete third series sweep of State Liners

KINGSPORT — Thanks to sparkling defense and timely hitting, the Kingsport Axmen baseball team beat the Bristol State Liners for the sixth straight time this season, taking a 4-2 victory Sunday at Hunter Wright Stadium. The Axmen (18-5) swept an Appalachian League series from the lowly State Liners (5-17)...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ailshie brings unique enthusiasm to Volunteer track

Volunteer cross country and track coach Jim Ailshie knows a thing or two about success in his sport. Originally from Illinois, where distance running is one of the most storied sports, the Ailshie family moved to East Tennessee during Jim’s high school days and he went to Dobyns-Bennett. From...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Skeen shoots low round on Sunday to claim East Tennessee Amateur

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Jonesborough native and Tennessee Tech golfer Jackson Skeen shot a scorching 64 (-8) in the rain on Sunday to win the 2022 William B. Greene Jr. East Tennessee Amateur championship. Skeen was five-under par thru the front nine holes, but said he kept a normal approach throughout the entire round. “That’s […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Sports
Kingsport Times-News

O'Sullivan scores TKO over Jordan to capture Showcase title

KINGSPORT — Dylan O’Sullivan scored a dramatic first-round technical knockout against Clarence Jordan to capture the Showcase MMA 185-pound championship Saturday night at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center. O’Sullivan (5-0), a fighter out of Johnson City now training in Florida, was taken to the ground by...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Posey wins at LPR ahead of rain

COEBURN — Alex Posey was the only driver to beat the rain to the winner’s circle on Saturday at Lonesome Pine Raceway. The Bristol, Virginia, racer beat Gray’s Brandon Sutherland and Kingsport’s John Ketron to the finish line to win the 30-lap Pure 4 race, the only event of the evening to hit the track before the rain hit.
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Upcoming Events as of June 27

The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information. Baseball. • FUN FEST BASEBALL SKILLS CAMP, for ages...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Andrew Paduch first in fishing

Fishing can be an escape for folks. To others, however, they go out and have a specific goal in mind. Former University School and East Tennessee State golfer Andrew Paduch is one of those people and his goal has taken a long time, but he recently accomplished what he set out to do.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Nancy Ann Hall

PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Nancy Ann Hall, 70, of Pennington Gap, VA, and formally of Gate City passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Lonesome Pine Hospital after several years of declining health and a brief battle with lung cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents and 2...
PENNINGTON GAP, VA
Johnson City Press

Enjoy Appalachian homestyle cookery at the Southern in Elizabethton

Every now and then, my dining partner and I want something good and nourishing in our tummies, something that doesn’t rely on a passel of spices or ingredients to hold our interest, something that is simple to prepare, and fulfills the flavor and texture we were looking for at the start of our meal.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Patricia “Patty” Deel Williams

KINGSPORT – Patricia Deel Williams (Patty) 71, of Kingsport, died Saturday, June 25, 2022 at NHC Healthcare Kingsport as the result of pancreatic cancer. Patty was born August 9, 1950 in Abingdon, VA. Her family moved to Kingsport from Wise County Virginia in 1952 to establish a family business.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Johnson City Country Club undergoing major renovations

Johnson City Country Club is going back to its roots. A major capital improvement project is underway at the club and one of the main goals is to bring the course as close to its original design as possible. The club opened in 1913 as a nine-hole course and a few years later, more holes were designed by famed golf course architect A.W. Tillinghast.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Washington Elementary principal named a National Distinguished Principal

KINGSPORT — Washington Elementary School Principal Heather Wolf has been named a 2022 National Distinguished Principal (NDP) by the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) for the state of Tennessee. Each year, the NAESP honors outstanding elementary and middle school principals from across the nation and abroad as...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Joann Wade Salyer

Joann Wade Salyer, 80, arrived in heaven on June 24th, 2022. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:00-2:00pm on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home-Kingsport. Joann’s funeral will be held at 2:00pm, with Pastor Phil Whittemore officiating. A graveside service will be held at East Lawn Memorial Park following the funeral service.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Debra Hensley

GATE CITY - Debra Hensley, 62, of Gate City, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Scott County Funeral Home.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

William “Bill” Gordon Jones, Sr.

KINGSPORT - William “Bill” Gordon Jones, Sr., 78, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, of complications from a stroke. He was born March 29, 1944, in Sullivan County, TN to the late James and Luna Luster Jones and spent his entire life here. William was a...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

James David Archer

James David Archer, 83, died on Saturday, June 25, 2022, surrounded by family at Holston Valley Hospital following a lengthy illness. He was born July 22, 1938, in Hawkins County. A loving husband, dad and papaw, James enjoyed spending time with his family, working in the yard and watching westerns....
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bobby Joe Carroll

KINGSPORT - Bobby Carroll, 86, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Arrangements will be announced later by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Hard Rock holds final hiring event for Bristol Casino

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Hard Rock held the final hiring event on Saturday before the temporary casino opens in Bristol, Virginia on July 8. The event started at 11 a.m. and ran through 2 p.m. Around 500 people are already employed and about 200 more came out for interviews on Saturday, many of whom were […]
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Jack H. Livesay

ROGERSVILLE - Jack H. Livesay, age 101, of Rogersville, stepped into Heaven on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was a member of Rogersville First Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in the 91st Calvary Mechanized Infantry during World War II while in Italy. Founded by his father Walter Livesay, Jack was owner and operator of Rogersville Milling Company from 1962 to 1997. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years Mossie Rhea Livesay, parents Walter and Elizabeth Testerman Livesay, sisters Eula Shipley, Undean Livesay, Katherine Price, Peggy Faivre, brothers Oscar Livesay and Robert Livesay, great grandson Zachary Livesay.
ROGERSVILLE, TN

