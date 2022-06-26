Chicago White Sox Help Turn 7-Year-Old Cancer Patient's Dream Into A Reality

Beau Dowling throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. (Photo: Nam Y. Huh via Associated Press)

A 7-year-old boy who recently was diagnosed with thyroid cancer got the opportunity of a lifetime before a Major League Baseball game on Saturday.

Beau Dowling, who was diagnosed with a neuroblastoma as a toddler and underwent treatment in the years since, was able to interact with players and throw out the first pitch in a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Baltimore Orioles at Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field.

A neuroblastoma is described as a “very rare” cancerous tumor that impacts 7 to 10% of pediatric cancer patients, and 800 new cases occur each year, according to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital .

Dowling has gone through a number of treatments and, following his thyroid cancer diagnosis, underwent surgery in early June, MLB.com reported .

On Saturday, Dowling was able to live any baseball fan’s dream when he swung his bat at the plate and ran the bases at the White Sox’ home turf.

The boy received high-fives from both the White Sox and Orioles teams as he rounded the bases for home.

Dowling, who was joined by family members on the field, was also greeted by Orioles first baseman and colon cancer survivor Trey Mancini, according to MLB.com .

“I wanted to go over there after he ran the bases and just tell him that he was awesome,” Mancini said. “I told him that I had cancer two years ago and I’m doing just fine now. And I know the same thing is gonna happen to him too. I just wanted him to know that.”

Dowling’s father, Jim Dowling, said the player encouraged his son to “keep fighting.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.