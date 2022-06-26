ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago White Sox Help Turn 7-Year-Old Cancer Patient's Dream Into A Reality

By Ben Blanchet
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18lrJx_0gMLCNV100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WkQq8_0gMLCNV100 Beau Dowling throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. (Photo: Nam Y. Huh via Associated Press)

A 7-year-old boy who recently was diagnosed with thyroid cancer got the opportunity of a lifetime before a Major League Baseball game on Saturday.

Beau Dowling, who was diagnosed with a neuroblastoma as a toddler and underwent treatment in the years since, was able to interact with players and throw out the first pitch in a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Baltimore Orioles at Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field.

A neuroblastoma is described as a “very rare” cancerous tumor that impacts 7 to 10% of pediatric cancer patients, and 800 new cases occur each year, according to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital .

Dowling has gone through a number of treatments and, following his thyroid cancer diagnosis, underwent surgery in early June, MLB.com reported .

On Saturday, Dowling was able to live any baseball fan’s dream when he swung his bat at the plate and ran the bases at the White Sox’ home turf.

The boy received high-fives from both the White Sox and Orioles teams as he rounded the bases for home.

Dowling, who was joined by family members on the field, was also greeted by Orioles first baseman and colon cancer survivor Trey Mancini, according to MLB.com .

“I wanted to go over there after he ran the bases and just tell him that he was awesome,” Mancini said. “I told him that I had cancer two years ago and I’m doing just fine now. And I know the same thing is gonna happen to him too. I just wanted him to know that.”

Dowling’s father, Jim Dowling, said the player encouraged his son to “keep fighting.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Judge gives his bat to famous fan after walk-off home run

Aaron Judge delivered a dramatic moment for the New York Yankees on Sunday, but a famous fan may have walked away with the best souvenir from the game. Judge hit a three-run walk-off home run in the tenth inning of Sunday’s comeback win over the Houston Astros. The Yankee outfielder didn’t keep the bat as a keepsake, though. He passed it off to director Spike Lee, who was in attendance for the game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox honor 7-year-old cancer fighter before game

Over the weekend, the White Sox celebrated Beau Dowling, a 7-year-old fan, by having him hit a Home Run for Life before Saturday’s game against the Orioles. Dowling was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma as a toddler, and throughout his life has undergone stem cell transplants, radiation therapy and chemotherapy to fight the disease. According to the American Cancer Society, the five-year survival rate for children diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma is 50%, but Dowling hasn’t stopped fighting. Even when he was recently diagnosed with thyroid cancer, Dowling has continued his fight, and recently underwent surgery.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Former Braves teammates claim Joc Pederson refused to leave clubhouse to avoid Tommy Pham last season

Tyler Matzek and Josh Tomlin revealed that Joc Pederson refused to leave the clubhouse to avoid Tommy Pham during the Atlanta Braves’ visit to San Diego last season. Back in May, Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham slapped Joc Pederson of the San Francisco Giants in what was revealed to be over a fantasy football dispute in the past. The story only grew from there, and it continues to do so with this latest update.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Maryland Health
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Illinois Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Chicago, IL
Health
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Cancer Research#The Baltimore Orioles#The Chicago White Sox#Associated Press#Major League Baseball#The White Sox
FOX Sports

Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

After suspensions, Angels rally for 4-3 win over White Sox

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Ward hit a go-ahead double in the seventh inning, Noah Syndergaard snapped a four-game losing streak and the Los Angeles Angels rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night. Brandon Marsh added three hits for the Angels, who have...
ANAHEIM, CA
HuffPost

HuffPost

89K+
Followers
5K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy