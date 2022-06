On June 26th at 1:00 PM at the age of 91, C.L. (Clayton Lloyd) Greer peacefully entered his heavenly rest with family by his side after a period of several months of declining health. We are thankful he left us gently without suffering. He resided in Gray, TN but was previously a long-time resident of Elizabethton. He was born March 11, 1931 in the Burbank community of Roan Mountain, TN to John and Melissa Troutman Greer who preceded him in death. Also preceding him was his grandson, Joshua Milhorn; his daughter-in-law, Lisa Greer; sister, Ruth Greer; sister and brother-in-law, Florence and Norman Street; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ray and Henrietta Greer and Robert and Cleo Miller Greer; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frank and Gertie Carter Presley.

