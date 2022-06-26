ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC Subway Surfer Hospitalized With Serious Injury After Riding On Train Roof

By Ben Blanchet
 3 days ago

A teenager is in critical condition after riding the roof of a train on Thursday. (Photo: BeyondImages via Getty Images)

A teenager is in critical condition after suffering a head injury while subway surfing on the roof of a train in New York City , NBC News reported .

The 15-year-old boy is believed to have been on the roof of a 7 train as it entered 111th Street station in Queens when he hit his head on an unknown object, according to the New York City Police Department.

The teenager suffered “severe head trauma,” the police said, and officers discovered him on the roof of the train Thursday evening.

The boy remains in critical condition as of Friday morning, according to police, and there is an investigation for the subway surfing.

The dangerous act of subway surfing in New York City has been filmed by perpetrators themselves in recent weeks, including a crew of 8 people on a J train, NBC New York reported .

In 2015, three kids were caught riding on top of a train, and in 2019 a man was found riding a 5 train. In 2021, a man died from falling off a J train while subway surfing, according to the news outlet.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 17

Milagros Verges
2d ago

and nobody reminded this kid about all the kids that died in the eighties from riding the top of a train and being on top of the elevators.

Reply
4
Hunter Biden’s Dentist
3d ago

You can download a game on the IOS store called “Subway Surfers”….it’s for 9 year olds and up. 🤡🌎

Reply
6
 

