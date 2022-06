A 13-year-old Juneau girl is at a Seattle hospital after she was hit by a driver and severely injured while riding her bike. It happened on Saturday on Egan Drive, where it crosses Gold Creek near the entrance to the Seawalk. According to police, the girl was taken to Bartlett Regional Hospital and then transported to Seattle “due to the severity of her injuries.”

JUNEAU, AK ・ 17 HOURS AGO