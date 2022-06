If you've been putting off your first foray into the stock market, listen up: Now may be the opportune time to take the plunge. This month, the S&P 500 — a benchmark index commonly use to measure how the stock market overall is doing — fell into a bear market, meaning that its value dropped at least 20% from its previous high. Stocks have had a small comeback and are down around 17% for the year as of Tuesday morning. The overall downturn is still a stark difference from what investors got used to during the pandemic, when prices were buoyed by stimulus money from the government and near-zero interest rates.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO