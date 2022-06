TLCS Artists at the Organ will present Julia Brown in recital on the Pasi organ at 7 p.m.Sunday, July 10 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lynnwood. In demand as a historical keyboardist and collaborative artist, Brown has appeared in concert in North and South America and in Europe. Born in Rio de Janeiro, Brown studied piano, harpsichord and organ in her native Brazil before receiving degrees from Northwestern University.

