Mruk earns national title in javelin

By Tom Robinson For Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
 4 days ago

Drew Mruk launched a career-best throw on his first attempt.

He needed it.

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 2A javelin champion from Wyoming Area beat out the same opponent to capture the title in last weekend’s New Balance Nationals with a throw of 215-1 at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.

Miles Higgins from Ligonier, the PIAA runner-up, followed Mruk’s throw with 213-4 on his first attempt to finish second.

“My legs were fresh, I had rested that whole week,” Mruk said, explaining the personal-best effort on his first try. “I was feeling good.”

Maxwell Cute from LaSalle Academy in Providence, R.I. was the only other thrower in a field of 34 to surpass 200 feet, finishing third in 200-9.

Mruk went to Philadelphia knowing he had a chance to contend, but when Higgins came close to matching him soon after the career-best attempt, it created some uncertainty.

“I knew the seeds and I knew how far other people threw,” Mruk said.

The second- through ninth-place finishers were 2022 graduates while Mruk still has one high school season remaining.

After exceeding 210 feet in district, state and national competition, Mruk is potentially the most sought-after recruit in the nation in the event from the Class of 2023.

Mruk already plans to visit Duke, North Carolina, Penn, UCLA and Virginia. He said he will likely combine unofficial visits with his five allowed official recruiting visits to find the best fit for his college track and field career while majoring in computer science or finance.

Also a standout football player who had attempted to double up with both track and baseball early this spring, Mruk will concentrate on the javelin as a senior.

“I think I’m going to be a one-sport athlete for my senior year, just track and field,” said Mruk, who missed much of his junior football season after suffering a concussion.

Mruk follows Wyoming Area graduate Marc Minichello, who recently won a National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I title for the University of Pennsylvania, giving the Warriors both the national college and high school champions in the event.

For his title and All-American status, Mruk received various merchandise prizes.

