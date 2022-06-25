ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, PA

Defending champions lead qualifying at Fox Hill

By Tom Robinson For Sunday Dispatch
 4 days ago
Players finish on the 18th hole at Fox Hill Country Club during Monday’s first round of the John A. Allan Invitational. Tom Robinson | For Sunday Dispatch

EXETER — Defending champions John Mikiewicz and Tom Biscotti combined to shoot a better-ball score of 6-under-par, 65 Friday at Fox Hill Country Club to lead Championship Flight qualifying in the 76th annual John A. Allan Invitational.

The Friday round, in the Championship Flight only, was used to seed players for the 16-team bracket in the three-day, member-guest.

The title is being decided through match play with two rounds scheduled for Saturday, followed by semifinals and finals Sunday. The semifinals are scheduled to go off the first tee at 9 and 9:10 a.m. Sunday. The finals are set for 3:30 p.m., also beginning at the first tee.

Biscotti’s eagle on the 475-yard, par-5, 12th hole led the way as the medalists shot 3-under on each side for 32-33—65.

Mikiewicz had birdies at 6, 9 and 15 while Biscotti had one at 5. They played the three par-5s in 3-under and did not have a bogey on the card.

John Mulhern Jr.-Zach Mulhern shot 4-under, 67 to land the second seed in the bracket.

There were exactly 16 teams that declared for the Championship Flight so the Friday round was for seeding, rather than qualifying.

Lorenzo Medico-Tyler McGarry qualified third with a 68, followed by David Kluger-Eric Williams with 69.

R.J Nemetz-Marty Behm and Chris Tracy-Ryan Tracy were the other teams to break par, each shooting 1-under-par, 70.

Robert Gill-Brian Corbett, Michael Hannagan-Eric Weiscarger and Donald Crossin-Ryan Crossin shot 72s.

Joseph Carroll-Eric Plisko were 10th with 73.

Mark Answin-Shamus Gartley and Robert Santarelli-Patrick Mitchell each shot 74s.

Jamie Anzalone-Bill Musto were next with 75.

William Gill-Joseph Weiscarger shot 77.

Paul Keating-Matt Teesdale and Michael Crossin-Evan Joyce finished with 78s.

There are 20 other flights.

Those four-team flights were scheduled to play a match play round-robin, facing a different opponent each day Friday, Saturday and Sunday with one point being awarded per hole. Teams were not allowed to accumulate more than 14 points in any one match.

During Friday’s play, Dante Bovani-Jimmy Charney in the Ninth Flight and Joseph Bruno-David Bruno in the 14th Flight each won the maximum 14 points.

One team each dropped out of the 16th and 19th flights, which were switched to Stableford scoring.

Timothy Ansilio-Sean Gaughan, competing in the 16th Flight, scored 25 points Friday for the highest score among the six teams using the Stableford system.

