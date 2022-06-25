ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Services

The Best Subscription Boxes for Dogs in 2022

By Krissy Howard
cuteness.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving subscription boxes delivered to your door has been popular among people for many years now, with items ranging from makeup to skincare to supplements to fruit, all making their way through the mail to the subscriber. As our dogs are members of our families, having new things to offer them...

www.cuteness.com

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

The Best Flea Treatment for Cats (Vet Recommended)

The Best Flea Treatment for Cats (Vet Recommended) This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. Having a cat as a pet is all you’ve ever wanted. It’s...
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

The Best Litter Box for Messy Cats for 2022

This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. The best litter box for messy cats has to be designed specifically for those little kicky paws that get litter...
PETS
LIVESTRONG.com

27 Of The Naughtiest Dogs Ever

I’m sure you’ve seen plenty of dog shaming photos but let’s be honest, do they ever get old? I could look at these pictures of dogs all day long. Some of these had me rolling on the floor, they are so hilarious. My dog waits for her sister to go outside and then she goes and sits in front of the dog door locking her out. I’m going to have to take a picture of it. You’ve gotta love the innocence of dogs and the trouble they get into. It takes a big heart to forget about some of these things and love our dogs for who they are. Check out what these 27 dogs did.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Poop#Subscription Box#Subscriptions#Subscription Services
The Independent

Former pet industry worker warns against adopting these five ‘worst’ dog breeds

Dogs truly are a man’s best friend, so it makes sense that pet owners would get defensive if they were told their furry friend is one of the worst dog breeds to own.A woman on TikTok has sparked a debate after listing the five dog breeds she would never own after working in the pet industry. The video, which received more than seven million views on the platform, caused many dog owners to defend their specific dog breed in the comments, while others agreed with her controversial opinions.The TikToker, who goes by @chilicheesechelsea online, captioned her video with a...
PETS
Parade

25 Popular Teacup Dogs if You're Look for a Super Cute Tiny Dog

Teacup dogs are the smallest type of dog breeds of them all. They have become renowned and famous for their puppy-like features and their tiny sizes. Their small frames make them perfect for pet owners who live in apartments or condos. Before future adopters run to adopt one of these...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Pets
LIVESTRONG.com

What Do Maine Coon Cats Eat?

Maine Coon cats are large domesticated cats native to North America. These gentle giants are playful, loyal, and loving to their owners. Maine Coons need lots of protein in their diets to fuel their energetic, kitten-like personalities. Although often mistaken for a wild cat, the Maine Coon is a domestic...
ANIMALS
buzznicked.com

This Dog Raised By Cats Acts Like A Cat

Who doesn’t love an adorable dog? I know I do. And this dog is a bit unique. He was raised in a household full of cats. Redditor Dong_of_justice got a bit famous after he shared some pics of his cutest husky named Tally. It is not an ordinary husky, the dog was “raised with cats, and thought she was.. a cat herself. “
PETS
People

U.K. Vets Suggest Pet Owners Stop Buying Bulldogs After Conducting Dog Health Study

Experts from the U.K.'s Royal Veterinary College are urging animal lovers to stop buying English bulldogs, French bulldogs, and pugs until breeding issues are addressed. Bulldogs are known for their flat faces, but this trait can cause these dogs lifelong pain and suffering, per a study published in Canine Medicine and Genetics. According to BBC, these findings are why the Royal Veterinary College experts behind the study are asking people to stop buying bulldog breeds. These experts are also dissuading social media users from posting, liking, and promoting photos of bulldogs online.
ANIMALS
dogstodays.com

Top 10 Terrier Dog Breeds

The Terrier Group includes those small but lively terrier breeds that were developed (mainly in Great Britain) to hunt small burrowing animals such as badgers, foxes, otters, rabbits, and rats. The Terrier often had to follow the prey underground, and therefore, except for the Bull and Airedale Terriers, most terriers are small and stocky with short legs. These are aggressive and energetic dogs that have little tolerance for other animals, including other dogs. Of course, these small dog breeds have been domesticated and make good pets, but they are still relatively active and require firm handling. Many breeds like the Airedale, Bull, Fox and the Parson (Jack) Russell Terriers do best with experienced owners. The top 10 most popular terrier breeds in the U.S., according to the American Kennel Club 2005 registrations, are discussed below, and their registration rank is included in brackets. It is interesting to note that the top six most popular terriers are all low-shedding dog breeds that are said to be hypoallergenic when adequately groomed.
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Chewy Declines Returned Pet Food, Surprises Grieving Pet Owner Instead

Grieving pet owner Anna Brose decided to return unused pet food to Chewy. She was shocked to learn that the company did not accept the bag of pet food back. Brose's German short-haired pointer and chocolate lab mix, who was 5 years old, recently passed away from stomach bloat. She addressed him as Gus.
MADISON, WI
Footwear News

Elizabeth Olsen Channels ’60s Style Inspiration in Green Geometric Print Dress & Bow-Tied Kitten Heels

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Elizabeth Olsen’s style has always been about big and bold, specifically her penchant for balloon sleeves and bright colors, and it continued today subtly with a more simplified design, but still loud and infectious. “The Scarlet Witch” actress went green in New York City in a ’60s-adjacent mini dress and bow-tied mules. The dress was a remarkably rich in variations of green. With the backdrop of the print being green, it also included geometric...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
petguide.com

Top 10 Exotic Looking Cat Breeds

If you think that your cat's haughty manner, bursts of energy and total disdain for coddling reflect an inner jungle cat, you might be surprised to learn that the breeds closest to a wildcat are, in fact, loving, responsive, and even trainable. In other words, your kit-kat’s cranky disposition and desire to draw blood have less to do with genetics and more to do with a grumpy personality.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Vet's Office Shows the Reality of How Bad Table Scraps Are for Dogs

If your dog begs for people food, you are certainly not alone. Many pups get a regular taste of table scraps or leftovers, but few pet parents know what exactly this does to their body. Of course, the best way to make any dietary or health-related decisions for your dog...
PETS
a-z-animals.com

Royal Canin Shih Tzu Dog Food Review: Pros, Cons, Recalls

This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. Royal Canin Shih Tzu dog food is one of the few foods designed specifically for Shih Tzus. It includes nutrients...
PET SERVICES
Phys.org

Life changed for dogs during lockdown

They are loyal companions to thousands of people. Now, research shows the lockdown experience of Britain's favorite dog breed affected their lifestyles and veterinary care. Labradors had similar levels of illness overall but went to the vet less often during the early months of the pandemic, according to a new study.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy