San Jose, CA

Purdy: How San Jose can avoid Oakland’s boiling sports problem

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOakland is having a tough sports summer. San Jose should be paying attention. And taking notes. Last week, the...

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Winner of 2022 Miss California competition crowned

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new Miss California was crowned Saturday afternoon in Fresno. Catherine Liang of San Francisco has been named the winner of the 2022 Miss California competition. The contestants had been preparing for months for the competition as part of the Miss America Scholarship Organization. Liang, a financial advisor and a University […]
FRESNO, CA
7x7.com

Blaze your way down the Oakland Cannabis Trail

Visit Oakland has recently launched the Oakland Cannabis Trail, a historical and colorful adventure with unique retail and cannabis-centric experiences for the cannasseur and canna-curious alike. Developed in collaboration with cannabis travel enthusiasts and Oakland’s leading retailers, the Oakland Cannabis Trail offers a curated trip through the Town’s diverse, amazing...
OAKLAND, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Tenants Protest Management Practices at New Oakland Veteran Housing

Since March of last year, tenants at Embark, an affordable apartment complex for veterans in Downtown Oakland, have been demanding that the companies that oversee and own their buildings address safety and habitability issues and provide residents with respectful management that is free of harassment. “It’s such a nice building,”...
OAKLAND, CA
sjvsun.com

Major Valley auto dealer sells portfolio to San Jose group

A longtime Fresno auto dealer has changed names and changed hands. San Jose-based American Motors Group purchased Michael Chevrolet, Michael Toyota, Michael Cadillac and Michael Volkswagen at the beginning of June. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The four dealerships are now known as Blackstone Chevrolet, Blackstone Toyota, Blackstone...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Cal Fire to conduct large prescribed burn east of San Jose

(BCN) — Skies will likely be a bit smoky east of San Jose on Monday and Tuesday when Cal Fire plans to conduct a 73-acre prescribed burn in Joseph D. Grant County Park. In cooperation with the Santa Clara County Parks and Recreation Department, Cal Fire will conduct the burn each day from 9 a.m. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Deadly hit-and-run in San Jose; 34th traffic fatality this year

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police were called out to a deadly hit-and-run on Tuesday morning in the 200 block of S. Jackson Avenue. The report came in about 5:30 a.m. Video at the scene showed a car up on the sidewalk and clothes scattered about. Police said traffic...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Brawl Breaks Out At Big League Dreams Sports Park In Manteca

MANTECA (CBS13) – What may have started as a friendly game of baseball turned into a brawl in Manteca on Friday night. The Manteca Police Department confirms that there were around 20 people involved in a brawl that broke out at Big League Dreams sports park. Police were called out to the facility 9:40 p.m., but by the time they arrived, they found that most of the people involved in the fight had already left. (credit: snowradio.net) Police say one person who stayed had suffered minor facial injuries. A video of the brawl was shared on Facebook and shows the chaos that erupted on the field. According to the park’s website, the facility boasts restaurants, batting cages, a kids’ play area, six major league replica fields, and a 20,000-square-foot pavilion.
MANTECA, CA

