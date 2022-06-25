Purdy: How San Jose can avoid Oakland’s boiling sports problem

MANTECA (CBS13) – What may have started as a friendly game of baseball turned into a brawl in Manteca on Friday night.
The Manteca Police Department confirms that there were around 20 people involved in a brawl that broke out at Big League Dreams sports park.
Police were called out to the facility 9:40 p.m., but by the time they arrived, they found that most of the people involved in the fight had already left.
(credit: snowradio.net)
Police say one person who stayed had suffered minor facial injuries.
A video of the brawl was shared on Facebook and shows the chaos that erupted on the field.
According to the park’s website, the facility boasts restaurants, batting cages, a kids’ play area, six major league replica fields, and a 20,000-square-foot pavilion.
Comments / 1