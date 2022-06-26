ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard Constitutional Law Expert Says Justice 'Misleadingly' Quoted Him In Roe Ruling

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffPost
 3 days ago

Outspoken Harvard University Law professor Laurence Tribe on Saturday accused conservative Supreme Court justices of “misleadingly quoting” him to justify their decision to throw out Roe v. Wade .

“Don’t be fooled,” warned Tribe, an expert on the Constitution. “The writings from which the Court cherry-picked my quotes were totally supportive of the result in Roe,” he added.

Tribe didn’t detail how his words were twisted or taken out of context by the conservatives on the Court. But he did call for the decision that affects “tens of millions of women” to be “undone.”

Tribe also called out Justice Samuel Alito for not bothering to fix inaccuracies in his “shoddy” ruling that had been pointed out by historians in his draft of the opinion released last month .

Alito was criticized at the time for justifying his decision by repeatedly quoting someone he characterized as a “great” and “eminent” legal authority: Sir Matthew Hale.

But Hale was hardly that, historians complained. The English judge, who lived from 1609 to 1676, sentenced “witches” to death, and wrote an infamous treatise warning authorities to distrust women who reported being raped. He also declared that in marriage, a woman placed her body under her husband’s “permanent dominion,” rendering any marital rape accusation illegitimate.

In addition, Alito misrepresented facts about Hale’s time when abortion was unregulated until a fetus “quickened,” or was first felt moving in the womb, which can happen as late as 25 weeks into a pregnancy , University of Minnesota Law Professor Jill Elaine Hasday noted in The Washington Post after Alito’s opinion was leaked.

As for Alito’s repetitive citations and gushing praise of Hale (which remained in the final decision), it’s “long past time to leave that misogyny behind,” wrote Hasday.

Tribe complained that Alito paid absolutely no heed to the criticism of Hale because “he and those joining him feel untouchable and answer to no one .”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 71

Patrick Wall
2d ago

back when the Constitution was written there wasn't a standard medical Procedure for abortions and the world was no where near being overpopulated like it is today so why would they write a amendment for abortion and the fact that women were not allowed to even vote because they were thought of as SECOND CLASS CITIZENS.

Reply(3)
16
Ariel Gonzalez
2d ago

Some of you act like conservative justices say one thing for their confirmation hearing and do something else once they're appointed. What about the liberal justices? The reality is that, if the constitution is to be followed, ABSOLUTELY NO POLITICAL VIEW SHOULD BE CONSIDERED. All justices, to my knowledge are lawyers and should know the constitution. If they are following the constitution, all opinions from the 9 justices should be 9-0 opinions.

Reply(3)
5
Kevin Hinton
2d ago

did the scotus testify under oath when they go before the senate if so shouldn't they be tried for lying to congress since they said it was settled law

Reply(1)
8
