ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Gareth Bale: Capten Cymru yn symud i Los Angeles FC

By administration
newsatw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapten Cymru yn agos i arwyddo i’r clwb o Galiffornia sy’n chwarae...

newsatw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Carlos Vela re-signs with Los Angeles FC through 2023

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Although Carlos Vela expects Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini to make a good team even better when they join him at Los Angeles FC, he also wants the European superstars to know they've still got plenty of work to do. Vela issued greetings and advice...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Golf fanatic Gareth Bale will have access to two of the USA's best courses and will link up with Juventus icon Giorgio Chiellini at MLS side Los Angeles FC – it's no wonder he snubbed Cardiff for Tinseltown!

It sounded like the perfect move. Gareth Bale, born and raised in Cardiff, joining the city's football club in a dream homecoming as he prepares to lead the Welsh national team in their first World Cup in 64 years. There was a real sense last week that remarkably, it was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Marco Asensio has ‘offers from Milan and Liverpool’ but looks set to remain with Real Madrid for one more year

In what seems to be a much bigger story in Spain than in England, Liverpool are still being linked with Marco Asensio. As reported by Deportes COPE: ‘Marco Asensio’s future seems to be increasingly outside of Real Madrid. Although the frustrated signing of Kylian Mbappé seemed to give him hope of recovering his place in the squad, the white club has no intention of offering him the renewal, so the Balearic footballer can leave the team this summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Neymar transfer: Potential landing spots for PSG star, including Barcelona, Manchester United and Newcastle

The last couple years of the transfer market have seen some incredible action. Last year, it was Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain and Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United that shook up the landscape of European soccer. This summer we've already seen Erling Haaland move to Manchester City, and Kylian Mbappe almost ended up at Real Madrid before pulling an about face and returning to PSG. While the market continues to bring surprises, a new name entering the rumor mill is that of PSG superstar Neymar. Brought in to take the Parisians to new heights, they've long been dominant in France and largely inconsistent on the continental scale. He's battled off-the-field issues, he's struggled to stay healthy and consistent on it, and it might be the time for him to move on and revive his club career. Neymar is reportedly bothered by recent comments from club chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi, seemingly opening the door for any perceived uncommitted player to go.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Bale
Yardbarker

Plan B: Real Madrid Eyes Liverpool Star as Kylian Mbappe Alternative

Real Madrid worked on landing Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe for months. Many in the Spanish media and their supporters seemed convinced they’d acquire the 23-year-old, but now they’re looking at alternatives, including Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. Failing to land Mbappe and even Erling Haaland has left Los...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

An American tale: Gareth Bale goes west

“I love going to Los Angeles on holiday,” chirped Gareth Bale in 2020. “I play a lot of golf. I’ve played Pebble [Beach] a couple of times. I played Cypress Point which is a private members’ club which is next to Pebble Beach – that was probably the best course I’ve ever played so far.” Thankfully his latest sojourn to the west coast will allow him to tick off a few more of California’s glorious greens and play the odd football match.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cymru#Los Angeles Fc#L Gadael Real Madrid#Amazon Devices
Yardbarker

PSG Mercato: Juventus Offered the Chance to Sign a Veteran Paris SG Forward

With the summer transfer window now well underway in Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain football advisor Luis Campos is now reportedly looking to find a suitor for Mauro Icardi. According to a report from the Italian-based outlet La Repubblica (via Le10Sport), Juventus has been offered the chance to sign Icardi. Icardi...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Ligue 1 side preparing £25m offer for Arsenal defender

After enjoying such a successful loan spell with them last season, according to reports, Marseille are preparing to offer Arsenal £25m to sign defender William Saliba on a permanent deal. That’s according to a written report this weekend from the Sunday Mirror (via The Boot Room), who say the...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy