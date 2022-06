It was a lovely Saturday afternoon as four blocks of traffic were closed for the Fair in the Square at Westchester Square. From Westchester Avenue, up Lane Avenue curving around into East Tremont Avenue to St. Raymond’s Avenue where a stage was set up for local talent to perform. Streets were closed so people could walk the four block area of Westchester Square in the roadway where vendors and information tables were set up.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO