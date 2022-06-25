ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Houstonians on both sides of Supreme Court opinion rally after Roe v. Wade overturned

KHOU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 50-year-old landmark case originating out of...

www.khou.com

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke holds 'rally for reproductive freedom' in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — On Sunday evening, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke hosted “a rally for reproductive freedom” alongside abortion rights organizations. Hundreds of abortion rights supporters showed up and heard from Planned Parenthood and Democrats running for office, including Democratic candidate for Texas Attorney General Rochelle Garza and Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor Mike Collier.
AUSTIN, TX
KHOU

Party's over; Airbnb makes temporary 2020 party ban permanent

HOUSTON — Airbnb is making its ban on parties permanent at homes listed on the site for short-term rentals. Violators could have their accounts suspended. The San Francisco company believes the temporary ban has worked, saying Tuesday that reports of parties at listed properties have dropped 44% from a year ago.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
KHOU

Report: Some Texas distillers want lawmakers to allow alcohol sales on Sundays

AUSTIN, Texas — During the next legislative session, Texas spirit makers want to see lawmakers make changes to help them grow their businesses. According to a report from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), among the changes industry leaders are seeking is the ability for Texas liquor producers to sell more of their products at their distilleries. Some spirit makers are also pushing for seven-day sales.
AUSTIN, TX
KHOU

15,000 fentanyl pills seized, 11 suspects arrested in North Texas drug bust

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday that a drug bust involving multiple agencies across North Texas led to the seizure of thousands of fentanyl pills. The sheriff's office said it worked with agencies such as the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Texas Department of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy