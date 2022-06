~International coffee company to invest $29.1 million to consolidate operations at its facility in the City of Suffolk ~. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA (MZB-USA), one of the largest vertically integrated coffee companies in North America and the North American operating unit of the Italy-based global coffee roaster and marketer Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group, will invest $29.1 million to consolidate and expand operations at its roasting facility in the City of Suffolk. Virginia successfully competed with New Jersey for the project, which will create 79 new jobs.

SUFFOLK, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO