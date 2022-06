NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County is breaking ground on a new library in North Charleston Monday morning. The $5.9 million project is a collaboration between Dorchester District Two and the County Council. Dorchester County Councilmember for District 4, Todd Friddle, said it will be a forward-thinking library that will be used by both the school district and the public.

