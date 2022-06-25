ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelling Damages Kharkiv Nuclear Facility in Ukraine, Regulator Says

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKYIV (Reuters) - Russian shelling damaged a nuclear research facility in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Saturday, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate said. The strike damaged some of the...

Daily Mail

Biden says the U.S. will NOT be sending Ukraine any missile that can hit Russia after Moscow's ambassador and Putin propagandists said it would be crossing a red line

President Joe Biden announced on Monday that the U.S. will not be giving Ukraine long-range missiles that can reach into Russia after Moscow warned that such a move would cross a red line. Kyiv has repeatedly requested U.S. Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) that can fire missiles hundreds of miles...
Daily Beast

You’ll Never Guess the Lie Putin Has Come Up With Now

Russia’s flagship economic event, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF, which ended over the weekend), served as another reflection of the country’s shifting place in the world. After Russia invaded Ukraine and was largely shunned by the international community, Western investors who had turned up at the event dubbed “the Russian Davos” in droves during previous years were conspicuously absent. Likewise, there would be no foreign moderator. This year’s SPIEF was moderated by Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the controversial media outlet RT (formerly known as Russia Today).
Washington Examiner

Putin just lost a major foothold in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church, heretofore a part of the Russian Orthodox Church, declared its independence last month after expressing disagreement with Patriarch Kirill’s position on the Russian-Ukrainian war . Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, had conveyed his support for what Russian President Vladimir Putin calls the...
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin TV Names the Country Putin Will Invade Next

While some in the West are pondering what kind of a concessions would allow Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin “to save face” in Ukraine, leading Russian lawmakers and top propagandists are advocating smashing the West, which they say is Russia’s ultimate target. On the state TV show 60...
Daily Mail

'Go on, then, do it!' Putin's Lavrov taunts Liz Truss for saying Russia must be defeated in Ukraine and says 'we are not ashamed of showing who we are' when asked about his country's war crimes

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov taunted British leaders on Thursday over their response to the war in Ukraine, and insisted Russia is 'not ashamed of showing who we are' when confronted over his country's war crimes. The Kremlin official, a long-time ally of president Vladimir Putin, goaded Britain's Prime Minister...
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Wiping Us From Earth’: Evading Russian Artillery With a Ukrainian Military Unit

Click here to read the full article. NEAR LYMAN, Ukraine — Crossing the final checkpoint into a battle zone feels like a consecration. The Ukrainian soldiers manning the last friendly post have a singular focus and intensity that’s lacking behind the lines. They wave us through solemnly, without smiles or chatter. We coast through the invisible barrier separating the “front” from the “rear,” then floor the gas and accelerate forward. I’m in eastern Ukraine in late May, in a region called Donbas, where the war has become a whirlwind of carnage that is claiming the lives of as many as 100 Ukrainian...
The Independent

Russia says US rocket supplies to Ukraine could draw ‘third country’ into war

Russia says a decision by the US to supply advanced rocket systems and munitions to Ukraine could widen the war and increase the risk of direct confrontation with Washington.President Joe Biden has agreed to provide Ukraine with rockets that can strike with precision at long-range Russian targets as part of a new package to help Kyiv defend itself in the three-month-old war. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters: “We believe that the United States is purposefully and diligently adding fuel to the fire.”Asked later if the U.S. move increased the chances of a third country becoming involved in the conflict,...
