BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As Pride month wraps up this week, WVTM 13 is highlighting a barrier-breaking Alabama woman who came to terms with her identity later in life. Growing up in a religious family in Montgomery, this award-winning author and poet said she never saw herself growing up to be a gay woman, but that started to change when she found herself in her writings.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO