The show is even more confident in its second season — building on the surprising chemistry among the series' stars: Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez are teaming up again for a second season of Hulu's true crime satire "Only Murders In The Building." NPR TV critic Eric Deggans says the show has only grown more confident and entertaining the second time around.

TV SERIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO