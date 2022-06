Florida Atlantic University beach volleyball coach Capri Grotowski died Saturday after battling breast cancer for the past decade. She was 38 years old. Grotowski, a Lake Worth High School graduate and former Northwood University volleyball player, had been the head coach of the Owls’ beach volleyball program since 2014, often dealing with cancer treatments. She nonetheless made the FAU a national powerhouse, ranking 8th in national polls and consistently finishing in the top 25.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO