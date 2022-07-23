ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Only 1 Pickup Truck Has a Gear Tunnel — and It Can Fit a Human

By Mark Putzer
 3 days ago
The all-electric Rivian R1T is a groundbreaking pickup truck. Along with its phenomenal performance, it offers many unique features, including a gear tunnel. The post Only 1 Pickup Truck Has a Gear Tunnel — and It Can Fit a Human appeared first on...

Comments

Stilgar
30d ago

That is NOT a pickup truck. If you can't haul a 4x8 sheet of plywood in the bed, it's not a truck. If you own such a vehicle, check to see where your balls went

Jethro Da Oil Man
29d ago

The new Mexican Greyhound. There's no need for such a hiding spot under Biden for drugs, illegal immigrants when they can ride inside.

Noid500cid
29d ago

With a door on both sides how it a " hidden space " does it have a sticker that says Don't Look In Here? 👉🤪☠️🤖

