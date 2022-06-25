2022 Broncos Storylines #7: Who is poised for a breakout season?

The Idaho Press is counting down the 15 biggest storylines for the Boise State football team ahead of the 2022 season. Next up is No. 7: Who is poised for a breakout season?

Let’s take a look at three players who have a good chance to step up and make a real impact for Boise State this season.

1. WR Stefan Cobbs

This one is a no-brainer. Someone has to replace Khalil Shakir as the Broncos’ No. 1 receiver and all arrows are pointing to Cobbs, a 6-foot, 187-pound redshirt senior who finally gets his spot in the limelight.

Last season, Cobbs caught 34 passes for 421 yards and five touchdowns. He was also an all-conference punt returner with, get this, one return. He, of course, housed it in a blowout win against UTEP, a perfect example of how lethal his explosiveness can be.

But that explosiveness will now have a lot more attention on it. By fans. And by opponents. Cobbs probably hasn’t had a defense key in on him since he was in high school. Can he perform when opponents are designing game plans to stop him?

Time will tell. But helping his case is this: He goes against arguably the Mountain West’s best secondary every day in practice, lining up against a defense that knows he’s the biggest threat on the field.

Perhaps that’s all the preparation he needs to be the next great receiver in BSU history.

2. CB Caleb Biggers

To watch the Boise State spring game was to watch a defensive clinic. The quarterbacks had no time. The run game didn’t materialize much. And receivers got little separation. That was all because of corners Caleb Biggers and Tyric LeBeauf.

You know about LeBeauf. But Biggers is a bit more unknown. He transferred from Bowling Green last season, starting eight games and breaking up five passes.

"I think Caleb Biggers has really taken his game to the next level," said defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson.

In the offseason, he elevated his game. One coach might as well have been drooling as he talked about Biggers’ spring domination.

“I’ve got something to prove,” Biggers said. “It’s time for me to win. It’s time for me to take over.”

Biggers’ spring was especially beneficial considering Kaonohi Kaniho and Markel Reed were out the whole time with injuries. The competition at corner will heat up in the fall, but don’t be surprised if Biggers already has an inside lane on a starting job.

3. LB Brandon Hawkins

Here’s something you probably didn’t know about Hawkins: He’s entering his fifth season on the Boise State roster.

If you’ve missed Hawkins, it would be tough to blame you. He’s only had 19 tackles in his career. But while thousands of players transfer every year for a lack of playing time, Hawkins stayed in Boise, backed up Iron Man Riley Whimpey and made sure he was ready for his opportunity.

“It’s not getting angry about not doing what I want to do, it’s just about being a part of the team,” Hawkins said. “I grew up dreaming about playing college football and now having the opportunity to start is something that is really cool to me.”

If Hawkins does indeed nab the starting gig as most expect, Boise State’s linebackers would be Hawkins (weakside) and Ezekiel Noa (middle). Between that pair is already nine years of college experience. Not a bad group to be in the middle of the defense.