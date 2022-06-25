ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Providence Police investigating officer after alleged assault at abortion protest

By Nadine El-bawab, ABC News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39aexR_0gMBUvZX00
US capital cities on map series: Providence, Rhode Island, RI ilbusca/Getty Images/Stock

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — (PROVIDENCE, R.I.) -- Jennifer Rourke, a candidate for Rhode Island State Senate, claimed on Twitter that she was attacked at an abortion rally in Providence by her opponent in the race, police officer Jeann Lugo. The rally took place hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that provided federal protection of abortion rights, now instead leaving it to states to pass their own laws.

Providence police said they are criminally investigating an off-duty officer after "a female subject was assaulted" at a protest outside the Rhode Island State House Friday night. Lugo was identified by police as the subject of the investigation, according to ABC affiliate WLNE.

"The officer has served on the department for three years and was placed on administrative leave with pay this morning, pending a criminal investigation and administrative review," Rhode Island police said in a statement.

In an interview with the Providence Journal, Lugo did not deny punching his opponent, but also claimed Rourke became physical with him. The Journal said Rourke denied that accusation.

"I'm not going to deny," Lugo told The Journal of the punching allegation. "It was very chaotic, so I can't really tell you right now. Everything happened very fast."

ABC News' Aaron Katersky contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Jury is chosen to decide Florida school shooter's sentence

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — A jury of seven men and five women was tentatively chosen Tuesday for a penalty trial to decide whether Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz should be sentenced to death or get life in prison for the 2018 attack, capping a nearly three-month winnowing process that began with 1,800 candidates.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
KRMG

Anti-Black, gay, Asian bias fuel California hate crime surge

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Hate crimes driven by homophobia and racism resulted in a 33% surge in reported incidents in California last year, following a similar spike in hate-driven attacks the year prior and confirming what officials have been hearing anecdotally since the pandemic began, the state's attorney general said Tuesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

Court kills Flint water charges against ex-governor, others

DETROIT — (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court on Tuesday threw out charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder and others in the Flint water scandal, saying a judge sitting as a one-person grand jury had no power to issue indictments under rarely used state laws. It’s an astonishing...
FLINT, MI
KRMG

NTSB investigators look into fatal Missouri Amtrak accident

MENDON, Mo. — (AP) — Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board were in Missouri Tuesday trying to determine how an Amtrak train carrying more than 200 people slammed into a dump truck, killing two train passengers and the truck driver. Amtrak's Southwest Chief was traveling from Los...
MENDON, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Katersky
KRMG

Florida teacher dies rescuing teenager from Lake Michigan

PORTER, Ind. — A man who died while trying to save a drowning teenager has been identified as a teacher in Florida. Indiana conservation officers told The Associated Press that Thomas Kenning jumped into help when he saw a teenager in distress at Porter Beach. When Indiana Dunes State...
PORTER, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Police#Criminal Investigation#Violent Crime#The U S Supreme Court#Wlne#The Providence Journal#The Journal Of The#Abc News
KRMG

Official: Upgrades urged at Amtrak crash site, but no action

MENDON, Mo. — (AP) — The chief elected official in the Missouri county where an Amtrak train slammed into a dump truck said Tuesday that residents and county leaders have been pushing for a safety upgrade at the railroad crossing for nearly three years. Meanwhile, the toll from the accident rose to four deaths and 150 injuries.
MENDON, MO
KRMG

Safety upgrades urged for site of Amtrak wreck that killed 4

MENDON, Mo. — (AP) — A Missouri Department of Transportation plan released this year cited a need to improve safety at the rail crossing where an Amtrak train and a dump truck collided, resulting in the deaths of three passengers and the truck driver. The Missouri State Highway...
MENDON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KRMG

Abortion ban takes effect in Tennessee, paused in Texas

A federal court Tuesday allowed Tennessee to ban abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy, while a Texas judge temporarily blocked enforcement of that state's decades-old ban on virtually all abortions, in a flurry of activity set off at courthouses across the U.S. by the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
TENNESSEE STATE
KRMG

First post-Roe primaries put abortion at center of key races

DENVER — (AP) — The midterm primary season entered a new, more volatile phase on Tuesday as voters participate in the first elections since the U.S. Supreme Court's decision revoking a woman's constitutional right to an abortion jolted the nation's politics. In Colorado's Republican U.S. Senate primary, voters...
COLORADO STATE
KRMG

Polls begin closing in House races as incumbents face off

WASHINGTON — (AP) — In Colorado, Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, one of the most polarizing members of Congress, is trying to beat back a challenge from a more mainstream Republican in her primary Tuesday. Two Republican House incumbents from Mississippi are facing primary runoffs to keep their seats,...
ILLINOIS STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
75K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy