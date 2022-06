Cloud9 have booked their spot in the semifinals of the $250,000 Roobet Cup after beating 9z 2-1 today in a nail-biter of a CS:GO series. The Russian powerhouse of C9 scratched out a 16-13 victory on Mirage to kick off the second Roobet Cup quarterfinal of the day and 9z took it to the decider after a solid showing on Dust II (16-10). Overpass delivered what all CS:GO fans were hoping for in this series: a back-and-forth battle. 9z fought all the way to the 30th round and had a good shot of taking it to overtime, but ultimately, it was C9’s game to take after they successfully planted the bomb on the A bombsite in a five-vs-five situation and shut down the retake to win 16-14.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO