An abnormally large Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.12 B-patch will take place tomorrow, according to Riot Games, improving the playability of a variety of Dragonlands comps. Scheduled to take place at 2pm CT on June 27, the TFT team will drop a B-patch for the 12.12 update. A hotfix was deployed for Patch 12.12 on the same day it was released, providing much-needed nerfs to Volibear and Daeja. Both champions have remained playable since the hotfix, but the adjustments left the Set Seven TFT meta less viable than the team had anticipated, according to game designer Kent “Riot Kent” Wu.

