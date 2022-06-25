ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Jacoby Ford News

Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough The Decades: 5 Underrated Raiders Players From The 2010s. After a long seven years straight of losing records, the Las...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Workout Rumors

According to one former NFL star, Colin Kaepernick's much-publicized workout with the Las Vegas Raiders did not go very well. Kaepernick, who worked out for the Raiders earlier this offseason, has not been signed by an NFL team since the 2016 season, when he began kneeling for the national anthem.
NFL
Yardbarker

Colin Kaepernick’s agent responds to Warren Sapp claim

Colin Kaepernick’s agent on Sunday responded to a claim former Raiders defensive lineman Warren Sapp. In an interview with Vlad TV that was published this week, Sapp said that he was told that Kaepernick’s workout was a “disaster” and “one of the worst workouts ever.” Sapp also said that he doesn’t think Kaepernick will play in the NFL again.
NFL
Yardbarker

Warren Sapp heard Colin Kaepernick's Raiders workout was a 'disaster'

Colin Kaepernick had his first formal visit with an NFL team in roughly five years when the Las Vegas Raiders hosted him for a workout last month, but he remains a free agent. There has been no indication that the Raiders plan to sign him, and one former member of the team thinks he knows why.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Yardbarker

Watch: Angels, Mariners benches clear for brawl

The Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners had a lengthy brawl Sunday after Jesse Winker was hit by a pitch in the second inning. Winker took a few steps toward Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz on the mound before turning to march toward the Los Angeles dugout. After he broke free from the umpire who was holding him back, Winker continued his charge and both benches cleared for a brawl with both teams throwing punches.
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Davante Adams already making big impact on Raiders

The upcoming season will bring the ultimate change of scenery for Davante Adams — from the Green Bay tundra to the Las Vegas desert. It seems like he's already building relationships as the season approaches. Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones joined "The Herd" to talk with Joy Taylor about...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin shares strong remarks about Super Bowl XLV loss to Packers

It’s been over a decade since the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers faced off in Super Bowl XLV (45). The saying “Championships Last Forever” is true for not only the winner, but the losers as well. Recently Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin sat down on The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor. They spoke about several topics in the episode; however one was the Super Bowl XLV loss to the Green Bay Packers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jacoby Ford#Raiders#Hall Of Fame#American Football
Yardbarker

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts admits what the Braves already know about Michael Harris II

Despite dropping two games to the Dodgers over the weekend, the Braves are still one of the best teams in the National League. They boast the fourth-best record in the NL and currently sit 5.0 games back of the division-leading Mets. Atlanta finished the week 4-3 against two potential playoff teams in San Fran and LA. That’ll play every time, even if last night’s loss put a bit of a damper on things.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The 'Sunday Ticket' Rumors

For nearly 30 years the NFL Sunday Ticket has been the sole property of DirecTV. But that partnership is coming to an end soon - and the rumors floating around are giving the NFL world a lot of room for excitement. According to CNBC's Alex Sherman, some of the largest...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Carlos Dunlap to Green Bay seems very logical

Last season, the Packers got at least nine sacks from both Rashan Gary and Preston Smith on the edge. But after them, backups Jonathan Garvin and Tipa Galeai combined for just 2.5 sacks all season. GM Brian Gutekunst did select South Carolina's Kingsley Enagbare in the fifth round of this year's NFL Draft. Enagbare finished last season with 16 QB hits (leading the Power Five) and also finished third in the Power Five in pass-rush win-rate. He has talent but will experience a learning curve as a rookie. With not a lot of years remaining in the Aaron Rodgers era, the team needs to make "win-now" moves. Adding a veteran edge-rusher like Carlos Dunlap would give Green Bay a really solid, deep trio of edge-rushers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Former Detroit Lions RB Adrian Peterson Could Fight Le'Veon Bell

Former Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson could soon be preparing for a new athletic venture. According to TMZ Sports, Adrian Peterson is set to become Le'Veon Bell's opponent at Crypto.com Arena in a boxing match scheduled for next month. "Bell is set to take part in his first fight...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Old Clip Shows Derek Carr And Davante Adams Thriving Back In College

The Las Vegas Raiders have an explosive quarterback-wide receiver tandem that could finally give them a postseason victory after two decades. The team did make the playoffs last season but lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round. Still, it’s a milestone for Derek Carr who did not...
NFL
Yardbarker

Le'Veon Bell Opens as Favorite Over Adrian Peterson

Former Pittsburgh Steelers Le'Veon Bell and former All-Pro runner Adrian Peterson are set to square off in the boxing ring at Crypto.com Arena on July 30. For those feeling good about one running back over the other, early odds say Bell is the back to choose. Bell opens as the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy