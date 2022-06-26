ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Volunteers Work To Beautify Baltimore, Improve Its Greenspaces

By Amy Kawata
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XZ7CU_0gMA202100

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Community members and leaders are working to beautify Baltimore this summer.

Dozens of volunteers spent Saturday pulling weeds, picking up trash, and planting shrubs in Baltimore’s Upton community on the grounds of the former P.S. 103

This is where  Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first Black member of the U.S. Supreme Court, attended elementary school from 1914 to 1920.

“It’s a historic landmark,” said Mary Urban, the WIN Waste Innovations Director of Communications, Community Engagement and Marketing.

“They’re going to start doing renovations on this building so we want to make sure the rest of the block is going to be as beautiful as this building is going to be,” Alex Smith, the owner of Division Street Landscaping, said.

It’s all part of a citywide enhancement initiative led by WIN Waste Innovations.

The 16-week series is called “Growing Greenspace.” Every Saturday, people of all ages and backgrounds come together to promote beautification efforts throughout the city.

“We’ve chosen lots that our communities have tried to maintain but are having a hard time and we’re coming through and were doing the debris and the hauling and the litter cleanup,” Urban said. “And then we’re going to plant urban gardens, raise beds, pollinator gardens, native shrubs.”

The company is investing $100,000 in the program to contract local haulers and landscapers to join community partners to identify properties across Baltimore that can be improved to expand accessibility to neighborhood greenspaces.

“I used to live on the same block that Thurgood Marshall lived on the 16-hundred block,” Smith said. “It means a lot to be able to do this work in your community.”

Owner of Division Street Landscaping, Alex Smith, says these revamping efforts go far beyond just the surface level.

“When you have a beautiful neighborhood, you take more pride in your neighborhood, which brings down crime and all that kind of stuff,” said Smith.

That is why the future generation is also involved in the project.

“It makes me feel good because I get to give back to my community,” volunteer Jy’shon Stevenson said.

“When they see trash, their minds think trash. When they see clean, their mind thinks clean, so we’re here to keep it clean,” Terry Williams, the CEO of Challenge2Change, said.

Organizers say it’s truly a win-win situation overall.

“Not only is it beautifying spaces and creating a little bit of an oasis for people in some underserved communities but also good for the planet,” Urban said.

The Growing Greenspace series will be going on through September 24.

Anyone is welcome to volunteer at the event.

WIN Waste Innovations will host the next several Growing Greenspace projects on the following dates and at the following locations across Baltimore:

  • July 2: 2713 W. Lafayette St.
  • July 9: 1700 E. Lanvale St.
  • July 16: 2000 N. Washington St.
  • July 23: 1700 E. North Ave.

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wypr.org

Local stations respond to The Uprising

A group of residents and members of the media gather at a rally in Baltimore in April 2015. This episode of Wavelength explores local public radio stations’ coverage and response to the Baltimore Uprising following the death of Freddie Gray in police custody. Production and support for this podcast...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Executive To Announce Free Meals For Students, Families

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County will soon begin offering students and their families free meal options, according to government officials. There will be several opportunities to access free meals this summer, officials said. “During the school year, many of our children in Howard County receive free or reduced-price meals, but when school is out in the summer, our children and families relying on those meals still need options,” Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said. “Plus, as we’re seeing the costs of groceries increase, it’s making it harder for folks in our community to make ends meet. We are working together in Howard County to make sure families don’t go hungry this summer.” Ball will join school officials and community members to announce the plan for providing free meals on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at Laurel Woods Elementary School in Laurel, Maryland.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Community organization creates petition opposing new White Marsh recycling facility

WHITE MARSH, MD—A new recycling facility has been proposed for the White Marsh area, and community members are voicing their concerns. Back in March, the White Marsh-Cowenton Community Association reported that PEH Organics Recycling, Inc. purchased the property located at 11235-11239 Philadelphia Road (formerly Vince’s Auto), with plans to operate it as an “Organic Recycling Facility.” With the Eastern Sanitary … Continue reading "Community organization creates petition opposing new White Marsh recycling facility" The post Community organization creates petition opposing new White Marsh recycling facility appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Society
Local
Maryland Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
City
Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore’s Celebration Of Pride Goes Back Decades

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Pride Month comes to a close, WJZ wants to take time to remember some of the celebrations held in Charm City this year. Baltimore kicked off its Pride celebrations on June 1 and held several events throughout the month leading up to perhaps the biggest draw, the Pride Parade held over the past weekend. Al Hutchinson, president and CEO of Visit Baltimore, said Baltimore has been a top destination among the LGBTQ community for decades, dating back to the 1930s. SPECIAL SECTION: Celebrating Pride 2022 “We want the LGBTQ plus and the same gender community to know we’re a loving...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Offering Additional Incentives To Employees Who Serve As Election Judges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — State employees will get additional leave time if they work as election judges during the primary and general elections, Gov. Larry Hogan said. Employees who staff polling places on the July 19 primary, which is not a state holiday, or any early voting location will receive 16 hours of administrative leave for each day of service, the governor said. For the first time, contractors are also eligible. Election Day, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, is a state holiday. Employees will receive pay and an additional eight hours of administrative leave for working as a judge. Contractors are eligible for the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Star Spangled Celebration: A Preview Of Baltimore’s Fourth Of July Celebration

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s big Fourth of July celebration is just days away, and the anticipation is building in a city that hasn’t celebrated Independence Day together in two years. The celebrations are coming back bigger and better than ever before, and the city is partnering with Baltimore institutions like the Baltimore Orioles, American Visionary Arts Museum, the National Aquarium, and media partner WJZ. Wondering what’s in store? Here’s a preview. The day starts with the pet parade and animal talent show at the American Visionary Art Museum. Get ready for a cuteness overload! Pet registration opens at 8:30 a.m., and the parade starts...
BALTIMORE, MD
Commercial Observer

Baltimore Warehouse to Be Converted to Apartments

Chasen Companies has acquired 600 South Caroline Street, a 50,000-square-foot warehouse in Baltimore, Md., for $10 million, and plans to turn the building into apartments. The Meyer Seed Company, a three-generation, family-run seed and garden supply operation, was the seller, having owned the property since 1969. MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Smith
Person
Thurgood Marshall
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Zoo Adds 150 Bats, More Than Quadrupling Population

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo has added 150 Seba’s short-tailed bats to its bat cave, more than quadrupling its on-site population. Prior to the new addition, the zoo’s bat cave, located in the Maryland Wilderness area, was home to a colony of 30. Renovations to the cave, including lighting improvements and new viewing glass, were made in anticipation of the 150 new occupants, who came to Baltimore from the Denver Zoo. The bats were introduced to the cave after a quarantine period and diet adjustment, the zoo said. Although they are not native to Maryland, Seba’s short-tailed bats are similar to bats in the state in both size and behavior, the zoo said. The zoo described them as “gregarious” and said they weigh just over half an ounce.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Photo Gallery: Baltimore Pride Parade 2022

The return of the Baltimore Pride parade after two years drew thousands of LGBTQ+ Baltimoreans to Charles Street on Saturday. While the celebration of Charm City’s queer community was a joyous occasion for many, it was also tinged by a ruling the day before from the U.S. Supreme Court, which on Friday overturned the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that federally protected abortion rights.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Star-Spangled Celebration: Fourth Of July Fireworks Return To The Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s waterfront will be lit up by fireworks and fun once again this Independence Day. After two years away, the mayor’s office, the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, and the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore are partnering to bring the celebrations back bigger and better than ever before. To bring the Independence Day event back in style, the city is also partnering with several Baltimore institutions. The list of participants includes the Baltimore Orioles, American Visionary Arts Museum, the National Aquarium, and media partner WJZ. Several events, like the American Visionary Art Museum’s pet parade, are...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Black bear caught searching for midnight snack in Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — A black bear was captured on camera late Tuesday night in a backyard in Owings Mills. Video from a resident's security camera showed the black bear rummaging around the backyard just before midnight. He briefly inspects a sealed bucket. According to the Maryland Department...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Greenspace#Improve Its Greenspaces#Community#The U S Supreme Court#Urban#Acro
98online.com

Fireworks & Parades: 2022 July Fourth celebrations across Baltimore metro

The following is a working list of July Fourth parades and fireworks displays for 2022 across the Baltimore metro. Glen Burnie: July 3 at 9 p.m., Sawmill Creek Park (Glen Burnie Improvement Association) Baltimore City fireworks. Inner Harbor: July 4 at 9:30 p.m. (Story) 4th of July Cherry Hill Arts...
chesapeakefamily.com

Dentists and Orthodontists— 2022 Favorite Docs

GENERAL DENTIST | ORTHODONTIST | PEDIATRIC DENTIST. Accomplished, Nationally recognized expert in his field. He wrote the book on Cosmetic Dentistry. His work is mastery and delivers his care with finesse and compassion. Michelle Perez, D.D.S. The professionalism, knowledge and care they take onto their patients is second to none.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
whatsupmag.com

Your Community Coffeeshop: The Big Bean

The Big Bean | thebigbean.com | 558 Baltimore-Annapolis Boulevard, Severna Park | 410-384-7744 | 888 Bestgate Road, Ste. 110, Annapolis | 410-216-2911. Christie Coster worked at The Big Bean in Severna Park for five years, but it was more than just a job. It was part of her life. She missed it when she moved out of state. “I always wanted to come back,” says Coster, who lived in New Mexico for a decade. “When I left here, I felt part of me was missing. When I moved back, the owner and a close friend let me work for a few days a week.”
ANNAPOLIS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Landscaping
CBS Baltimore

LIST: Fourth Of July Fireworks In The Baltimore Region

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are only six days away from the Fourth of July. Like so many events, public fireworks displays are coming back after an absence due to the pandemic. Here’s a schedule of public fireworks displays across the Baltimore region. Friday, July 1 Aberdeen, Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, 873 Long Drive. Following Friday night’s game against the Winston-Salem Dash, the Ironbirds will host a fireworks show. It’s also Military Appreciation Night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Chesapeake City, Pell Gardens, 20 Bohemia Ave. Enjoy fireworks over the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal. A festival with food, vendors, live music and...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Scott Joins Advocates Urging Baltimore Residents To Vote In Maryland Elections

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Monday joined U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) and voter advocacy organizations to encourage Marylanders to Baltimore residents to vote in this year’s election cycle. Representatives from Black Girls Vote and the Baltimore City Youth Voter Registration Committee joined the mayor and senator, stressing the importance of voting to trigger change. With the voter registration deadline ending Tuesday, the advocates also called on eligible voters to register to vote and to double check their registration status in case changes need to be made. Mayor Scott emphasized the importance of voting by referencing two recent rulings by...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Fiscal oversights in 2 Baltimore City Departments

(WBFF) — Two recent audits of Baltimore's Department of Public Works and Department of Finance found fiscal oversight issues with both agencies including that half of DPW's timesheets were missing and finance had unidentified receipts. The two departments combined have almost a $1 billion dollar budget. Adam Andrzejewski , CEO of Open the Books, discusses the findings.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
60K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy