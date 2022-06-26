ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Paul McCartney's Glastonbury 2022 performance – Dave Grohl, Bruce Springsteen and John Lennon set finally lands on iPlayer

By What Hi-Fi?
 2 days ago

Sir Paul McCartney pulled in one of the biggest crowds that the Pyramid Stage has ever seen at Glastonbury 2022 when he headlined Saturday at the festival, and we were beginning to get worried that it was never going to land on BBC iPlayer to watch all over again. The good news is that his landmark set, along with special guests Dave Grohl, Bruce Springsteen and even a virtual duet with John Lennon, is now available to watch on-demand and in full until the end of July. Here's how to watch Paul McCartney at Glastonbury 2022 wherever you are in the world.

Watch Paul McCartney at Glastonbury 2022

FREE stream: BBC iPlayer (UK)

Watch BBC iPlayer from abroad with ExpressVPN

Start time: 9.30pm BST / 4.30pm ET / 6.30am AEST (Sun)

Predicted finish: 11.45pm BST / 6.45pm ET / 8.30am AEST (Sun)

There were complaints at the time of the gig that the BBC did not air Sir Paul's performance live and there were concerns that licensing issues of one sort or another were going to get in way. Fortunately, it was just a temporary problem and Macca's material is now available to watch for the next 29 days, at least.

Sir Paul McCartney became Glastonbury Festival's oldest solo headliner when he walked out onto the Pyramid Stage. But the 80-year-old icon of British music was not alone for long. Foo Fighters front man Dave Grohl stepped out to join him, in his first appearance since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, to play I Saw Her Standing There with the headliner. Grohl joined in for the last song too along with Bruce Springsteen who had played Glory Days and I Wanna Be Your Man on the night as well. You can take a look at the full setlist here .

Arguably, the most special moment for McCartney, though, was his virtual duet with former Beatles compadre John Lennon, with the long lost front man's isolated lyrics from I've Got A Feeling . But enough with the appetite whetting. Go and see it for yourself! Read on for all the details of how to watch Paul McCartney's Glastonbury 2022 set online from wherever you are.

Watch Paul McCartney at Glastonbury 2022 in full and on-demand

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UUc9b_0gM9vJJz00

(Image credit: Getty Images / Harry Durrant)

In the UK, BBC iPlayer streamed Glastonbury 2022 – including Paul McCartney's headline set on 25th June– free of charge. It's also available to watch on demand on BBC iPlayer now until the end of July. Simply sign up for a BBC account and you're good to go!

UK citizen outside the UK? Use a VPN to watch Glastonbury 2022 free on BBC iPlayer from abroad while away from home.

We recommend ExpressVPN . Full instructions below.

Watch a Paul McCartney at Glastonbury 2022 live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have a BBC account, you won't be able to access Glastonbury on BBC iPlayer when outside the UK. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet. There are lots of VPNs to choose from, but we think ExpressVPN is one of the very best...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bEii4_0gM9vJJz00

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days
ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up

How to use a VPN to watch Paul McCartney at Glastonbury 2022


Using a VPN to watch Paul McCartney at Glastonbury 2022 is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Glastonbury Festival, you should choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy the free Glastonbury 2022 live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN . You could also try NordVPN , which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Paul McCartney Glastonbury 2022 setlist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UhtG6_0gM9vJJz00

(Image credit: Glastonbury Festival)
  • Can't Buy Me Love
  • Junior's Farm
  • Letting Go
  • Got To Get You Into My Life
  • Come On To Me
  • Let Me Roll It
  • Getting Better
  • Let 'Em In
  • My Valentine
  • 1985
  • Maybe I'm Amazed
  • I've Just Seen A Face
  • In Spite Of All The Danger
  • Love Me Do
  • Dance Tonight
  • Blackbird
  • Here Today
  • New
  • Lady Madonna
  • Fuh You
  • Being For The Benefit Of Mr Kite
  • Something
  • Ob La Di, Ob La Da
  • She Came In Through T he Bathroom Window
  • Get Back
  • I Saw Her Standing There
  • Band On The Run
  • Glory Days
  • I Wanna Be Your Man
  • Let It Be
  • Live And Let Die
  • Hey Jude
  • I've Got A Feeling
  • Helter Skelter
  • Golden Slumbers
  • The End

