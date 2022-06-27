ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

She worked in family planning on the day Roe v Wade was decided. Fifty years later, she’s fighting for abortion rights again

By Rachel Sharp
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lVuif_0gM9sxIK00

An elderly woman who started working in family planning on the day the Roe v Wade ruling was made has said she never thought she would be back outside the Supreme Court fighting for abortion rights 50 years later.

Carol Folk traveled from her assisted living home in Virginia to protest outside the US Supreme Court on Saturday after the nation’s highest court struck down the constitutional right to abortion access and pushed reproductive rights back to the 1970s.

Holding aloft a sign reading “Social worker for abortion access” from her wheelchair, she told The Independent she has seen the impact abortion bans and restrictions can have on women – in particular low-income women.

“I never thought it would be changed,” she said of the landmark Roe v Wade ruling .

“I had hoped it wouldn’t be but today I hope we can change it again.”

It was 22 January 1973 when Ms Folk started her first day of work in family planning counselling.

That very same day, the Supreme Court passed the Roe v Wade decision that ruled abortion as a constitutional right of the American people.

She remembered it being a “happy day” that would protect women from having to seek dangerous, illegal abortions and spoke of her fears that the US will now backpedal to that.

“My first day at work was when Roe v Wade came in and it was a happy day ... you had so many stories of people getting bad responses from bad abortions and so we hope we don’t have that again,” she said.

Five decades on, she was back outside the Supreme Court with her daughter Freddie Folk protesting for the rights of women, including her two granddaughters and great-granddaughter.

Freddie told The Independent her mother had called her on Friday when the Supreme Court released its ruling and asked her to take her to the court.

“Mom was a family planning council for a county when Roe v Wade passed and so she realises that this will remove options, particularly for lower-income women who can’t travel,” she said.

“That was very upsetting for her yesterday and she said called me yesterday and said ‘we’re going down there’.

“And I said ‘not tonight, we’ll go down today’.”

She said her mother “wants women to keep up the fight as it’s not over”.

“She has a vested interest in this,” she said, adding that she too is concerned for her granddaughter’s generation.

The mother and daughter were among the hundreds of pro-choice advocates who gathered outside the Supreme Court throughout the weekend in response to Friday’s ruling.

Many held up signs and chanted “f*** you SCOTUS” and “my body, my choice” while a small group of anti-abortion demonstrators also gathered outside the court to counterprotest.

On Friday morning, the US Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v Wade ruling, ending the fundamental right to abortion access for millions of women across America.

In the case of Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization , the nation’s highest court ruled 6-3 in favour of a Mississippi law that outlaws abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy.

All six conservative justices voted to uphold the state’s abortion restriction and, in the process, five – excluding Chief Justice John Roberts – voted to strike down the 1973 Roe ruling which guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion and the 1992 Planned Parenthood v Casey ruling which had further cemented that right.

In their historic decision, the nine-person court has effectively backpedaled on the reproductive rights of the American people by 50 years and placed the power over women’s bodies in the hands of the states.

While the leak of a draft opinion last month revealed the court’s plan to overturn Roe , the decision was somewhat unexpected as Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh both swore under oath during their confirmation hearings that they believed the ruling was settled legal precedent.

Abortion instantly became illegal across several Republican-led states including South Dakota, Louisiana and Kentucky after they implemented “trigger laws” to ban the procedure as soon as Roe was overturned.

The three liberal justices wrote in their dissent that the ruling marked the end of women being “free and equal citizens” in the US.

“With sorrow – for this Court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection – we dissent,” reads the opinion from Justices Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor.

“Whatever the exact scope of the coming laws, one result of today’s decision is certain: the curtailment of women’s rights, and of their status as free and equal citizens,” they wrote.

In the majority opinion, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that Roe and Casey were “egregiously wrong” and “must be overruled”.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” he wrote.

“Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.

“And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division.”

President Joe Biden addressed the nation from the White House, calling it a “sad day” for the nation and vowing to do “everything in my power” to protect access to abortion across the country.

“The health and the life of women in this nation are now at risk,” he said.

“It’s a sad day for the court and for the country.”

He urged voters to “make their voices heard” by electing officials in the midterms who “who will codify a woman’s right to choose into federal law once again”.

The final ruling comes over a month after a draft majority opinion was leaked back on 2 May, revealing the court’s intentions to end five decades of abortion rights.

Following the leak, several Democrat-led states moved to strengthen abortion protections while Republican states implemented “trigger laws” to ban or severely limit abortion access as soon as the ruling was handed down.

Around half of all US states are expected to ban or severely restrict abortion now that Roe has been lifted.

Fears are growing that abortion is only the start of several rights now under attack with the constitutional right that Roe was based on – the 14th amendment right to privacy – also being used to set precedents in other cases including the right to contraception and same-sex marriage.

In his opinion concurring with the majority ruling, Justice Clarence Thomas said that the Supreme Court should also “reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell .

“We have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in those precedents,” he wrote referring to the rulings that Americans have a right to contraception, to same-sex sex and same-sex marriage.

Comments / 26

Irish!
4d ago

Murdering your innocent baby is not a human right nor a healthcare right. I praise Jesus that Roe vs Wade has been reversed. It's a huge step in the right direction! Today is a beautiful day to celebrate LIFE! Now to make abortion illegal in all 50 STATES. ❤❤❤🙏🙏🙏🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🌞🌞🌞🌞

Reply(2)
20
LutherM
4d ago

Family planning? Sounds like she was lied to or is lying to people about what she does. It's more like she spent her life working for a kill shelter. Hopefully they stop euthanizing dogs now too.

Reply
12
AP_001035.feb3f46ebb2a40c1b8b6f1169c032412.1354
4d ago

She’s fighting a losing battle because she’s fighting against her creator whether she believes in him or not. She’ll be in all of our prayers. Maybe God will open her eyes to the atrocities that have occurred over the last 49 years. 🙏🏻 amen?

Reply(6)
10
Related
Fox News

Al Franken erupts after Clarence Thomas says what Supreme Court should do after Roe v. Wade abortion decision

Former U.S. Senator Al Franken took to Twitter to criticize conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court following a majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a series of tweets, the embattled former Senator-turned-podcast host included a specific criticism of Justice Clarence Thomas, who opined the overturning of the abortion precedent should push his court to review other major cases as well.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
E! News

Pink Has a Scathing Message for Her Fans Who Support Supreme Court's Abortion Ruling

Watch: Pink is Honored With Icon Award at the 2021 BBMAs. Pink wants no fans who support the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. On June 25, a day after SCOTUS voted 5-4 to reverse the landmark 1973 ruling that established women's constitutional right to abortion in the United States, the pop star issued a scathing statement on Twitter, which went viral.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Pelosi explains why she ‘elbowed’ Republican congresswoman’s young daughter

House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s spokesperson has insisted that the media misrepresented a video of her allegedly elbowing the young daughter of Republican representative Mayra Flores during a photo-op of her swearing-in ceremony last week.The spokesperson said that she was merely trying to make sure the little girl “wouldn’t be hidden.”In a video that was shared widely, the top Democrat could be seen elbowing Ms Flores’ young daughter as Ms Pelosi motions with her hand for other people to join the photo.Ms Flores, 36, was elected to represent Texas’ 35th Congressional District — becoming the first Mexican-born woman to be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Us Supreme Court#U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#The Us Supreme Court#American
Slate

Neil Gorsuch to Non-Christian Kids Who Don’t Want Prayer in Public School: Get Over It

The Supreme Court handed down another 6–3 decision collapsing the separation of church and state on Monday, ruling in favor of more sectarian prayer in public schools. Kennedy v. Bremerton School District asked whether Joseph Kennedy, a high school football coach, had a First Amendment right to pray with students at the 50-yard line after games. According to some teammates, this practice coerced players into joining—and practicing Christianity at school—for fear of incurring the coach’s disfavor. Nonetheless, Justice Neil Gorsuch’s opinion for the court found that Kennedy’s school violated his rights when it asked him to pray in private.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Justice Kavanaugh on the Right to Travel to Get an Abortion

This is a tremendously important question, as Ilya's and my posts noted in May. Justice Kavanaugh's concurrence in Dobbs today expressly noted:. [A]s I see it, some of the other abortion-related legal questions raised by today's decision are not especially difficult as a constitutional matter. For example, may a State bar a resident of that State from traveling to another State to obtain an abortion? In my view, the answer is no based on the constitutional right to interstate travel.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and GOP try and fail to poke holes in Cassidy Hutchinson’s shocking Jan 6 testimony

A handful of Republicans reacted publicly with scorn on Tuesday after Cassidy Hutchinson’s explosive testimony at a surprise hearing of the January 6 committee.But as the hearing concluded it was clear that many – including Donald Trump himself – were reeling from the latest revelations.Ms Hutchinson is part of a long list of Republicans whose testimony the Jan 6 committee has decided to highlight; the growing chorus of both Trump-affiliated voices and those of other Republicans from around the country have cut deeply into the counter-narrative pushed by GOP leadership on Capitol Hill calling the hearings a partisan witch hunt.On...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The View’s Sunny Hostin says she believes in no abortion exception for rape and incest in Roe v Wade debate

The View’s Sunny Hostin spoke about her “radical” pro-life stance, claiming that she doesn’t “believe in abortion at any time”.The host, 53, addressed the topic on Monday’s (27 June) episode of the talk show, just days after the US Supreme Court overturned the 1973 landmark Roe v Wade decision over abortion rights. The court ruled in favour of a Mississippi law that outlaws abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy.“I don’t believe in abortion at any time. I don’t believe in any exception to it,” Hostin said. When asked by co-host Sara Haines whether she believed in abortion even in...
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Christian pregnancy clinic in Colorado is torched and graffitied with the words 'if abortions aren't safe, neither are you' after pro-abortion extremists warned of 'night of rage' following Roe v. Wade decision

A fire which occurred at a Christian pregnancy clinic in Colorado is being treated as arson after chilling messages were spray painted onto the walls and ground outside. 'If abortions aren't safe, neither are you,' read one. 'Bans off our bodies' said another by the entrance at the Life Choices clinic in Longmont, northeast of Boulder.
LONGMONT, CO
The Independent

The Independent

721K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy