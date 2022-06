Clyde “John” Smith, 80, of Olive Hill, Kentucky, crossed over into his eternal home on Friday, June 24, 2022. Born February 9, 1942, in Carter County, Kentucky, the last of the lineage, he was a son of the late Clarence Smith and Ada Lawson Smith Henderson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Johnnie Allen Smith; a daughter, Kimberly Renee Smith; five sisters, Barb Gillum, Tippy Harper, Ruby Cline, Elizabeth “Lizzy” Offill, and Helen “Sissy” Price; and a brother, Clarence Smith, Jr.

CARTER COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO